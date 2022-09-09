A look at all the Bulldogs playing in the NFL

Tonight the NFL kicks off its 2022 season with a Matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams. The Showdown features several former Georgia players, a characteristic that is not uncommon for the other 30 NFL teams.

Three Rams players — quarterback Matthew Staffordlinebacker Leonard Floyd and cornerback Derion Kendrick — and two Bills players — running back James Cookwide receiver Isaiah McKenzie — spent their college days with the Bulldogs before going on to NFL careers. In total, Georgia has 44 players on NFL rosters entering Thursday night, including 14 rookies who were all selected in April’s NFL Draft.

Good Luck to our 43rd #DawgsInTheNFL as they kick off the season!#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/yoYNuCAOAc — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 8, 2022

(Please note the above graphic from Georgia does not include the Falcons’ tight end John FitzPatrickwho is currently on injured reserve.)

The Bulldogs started it in style with defensive lineman Travon Walker going first overall, the first of five Bulldogs Defenders to go in the opening round Thursday night.

For a while Walker and defensive tackle Jordan Davis (Philadelphia Eagles) were the only Bulldogs off the board before a trio followed over the final 11 Picks of the draft.

Inside linebacker Quay Walker was chosen by the Green Bay Packers with the 22nd overall pick, and six picks later he had familiar company coming with him to Lambeau. The Packers added another Bulldog in defensive tackle Devonte Wyattwho in turn became the third straight Georgia player Green Bay has taken in the first round after the team drafted Eric Stokes in 2021.

The first round started with a Bulldog, so it was only natural that it ended with one, too.

The Minnesota Vikings traded back in the first round with division rival Detroit — which landed an Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams as a result — and used the 32nd and final pick of the first round on Georgia safety Lewis Cine. Cine had been looked at as a potential surprise first rounder, and several mock drafts which had him tagged to the Vikings — albeit in the second round — wound up proving right on their predictions.

Those five players made draft history, as it was the first time five Defenders from the same school were chosen in the first round of the draft.

Things stayed busy for the Bulldogs going into the weekend. Two Georgia players were taken in the second round, two more were taken in the third round, two more were taken in the fourth round and four more were taken in the sixth round.

Of those 15 drafted players, only Offensive guard Justin Shaffer — who was selected by the Falcons — did not make the final cut.

While the Rookies from Georgia are certainly getting a ton of attention, there are plenty of Veteran Bulldogs worth keeping up with. Stafford is the oldest among them as he enters his 14th season in the league and is fresh off helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. Stafford is one of five Georgia alumni who are entering 2022 having played in the NFL for at least 10 seasons.

Below is a full rundown of the Bulldogs in the NFL as we close in on the start of another season: