A look ahead to the best Classical music concerts and events in D-FW in 2023

Opera, orchestral, chamber and choral music — the second half of the 2022-23 Classical music season offers plenty of attractions. Here are some highlights:

Jan. 27-29: Former Dallas Symphony Orchestra Assistant conductor Karina Canellakis has a major international career going on, including appointments with the Netherlands Radio Philharmonic, London Philharmonic and Berlin Radio Symphony. She returns to the DSO to lead performances of music by Dvořák and Lutosławski, with the excellent violinist Randall Goosby as soloist in the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto.

Jan. 30: The Dallas Chamber Music Society presents the Dallas Symphony Chamber Players, the orchestra’s crème de la crème, in Stravinsky’s witty A Soldier’s Tale (L’Histoire du Soldat), about a soldier who sells his soul to the devil. DSO associate conductor Maurice Cohn leads, with William Joyner as narrator.

February 10-18: Over the years, the Dallas Opera has presented the four operas of Wagner’s Ring of the Nibelung, but only separately, never as a weeklong cycle. Indeed, the last sampling was in 2002 Götterdämmerung. No plans have been announced for a new cycle, but Part 1, Das Rheingold, is booked in a new Atlanta Opera production. It’s staged by Tomer Zvulun and conducted by Dallas Opera music director Emmanuel Villaume, and the cast includes Nicholas Brownlee as Wotan, Amanda Echalaz as Fricka and Michael Mayes as Alberich.

March 2-5: English conductor Paul McCreesh leads the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in two grand works for Voices and orchestra: Mendelssohn’s Lobgesang Symphony No. 2 Blest Pair of Sirens by the turn-of-the-20th-century English composer C. Hubert H. Parry. With Sopranos Susanna Phillips and Sari Gruber and tenor Nicholas Phan.

Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra music director Robert Spano conducted the FWSO performance of Wagner’s Prelude to “Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg” at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth on Nov. 18, 2022. (Robert W. Hart / Special Contributor)

April 21-23: Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra music director Robert Spano pairs the Orchestra with Dancers from Texas Ballet Theater in a program of music by Humperdinck, Ravel, Griffes and Stravinsky, plus the world premiere of Brian Raphael Nabors’ Of Earth and Sky: Tales from the Motherland.

May 6-7: The Orpheus Chamber Singers, continuing their first full season under new artistic director JD Burnett, present English music with North American connections. The program includes Herbert Howells’ motet on the death of President John F. Kennedy, Take Him, Earth, for Cherishingand An Apostrophe to the Heavenly Hosts by the British-born Canadian composer Healey Willan.