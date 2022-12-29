A look ahead at the top visual arts stories to watch in D-FW in 2023

There’s nothing unprecedented or even particularly exciting on the exhibition Calendars for North Texas Museums in 2023. But maybe a predictable year is exactly what we all need.

Shoppers walk by “Ad Astra,” a sculpture by artist Mark di Suvero at NorthPark Center in Dallas. The Nasher Sculpture Center will feature the artist’s work in a retrospective that opens Jan. 28. (Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)

A Mark di Suvero retrospective opens Jan. 28 at the Nasher Sculpture Center, in case you’ve ever walked under his red steel sculpture at NorthPark Center and wanted to know more. In the fall, the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth will exhibit the masterpieces of 19th century French painter Pierre Bonnard. And there are reliably interesting photography exhibitions at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. First, starting Jan. 14, the focus will be on Dallas-based David H. Gibson’s landscape photographs. Then, starting March 12, the museum will feature Los Angeles-based Christina Fernandez, whose images capture the Mexican-American experience.

The year’s two can’t-miss exhibitions are both at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. “I’ll be Your Mirror: Art and the Digital Screen,” on view Feb. 12 to April 30, is a huge group exhibition that looks at the impact of the screen on art. It features works from artists including Andy Warhol, Gretchen Bender and John Pomara, and it will even debut new works from several important artists. Later in the year, starting Aug. 13, the Modern gives Dallas-based figurative painter Jammie Holmes his first solo exhibition in a museum.

Other dates to write in ink on this year’s art calendar include a talk from Pulitzer Prize-winning art critic Jerry Saltz at the Dallas Museum of Art on Jan. 12, the Dallas Art Fair on April 20-23, and the experimental music program Soundings at the Nasher Sculpture Center on Feb. 4.