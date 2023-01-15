A LIV Golf player’d see himself back on the PGA

Hope brings life! In an interview with @flushingitgolf, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, turned professional last June and who had joined LIV Golf before winning on October 9 in Thailand and pocketing 4 million dollars, would see himself Bouncing back on the PGA Tour (or the DP World Tour ) once his three-year contract expires.

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, statements

“Before I signed anything (with LIV Golf), explains the young Spanish golfer, former Amateur world No. 2, I had received an email in which it was explained that if you had never been a member of the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour or any other circuit associated with the PGA Tour, there was no problem.

Once my contract is over, if I want to try the Accession Cards (QSchool), I could take part. But hey, I’m happy here (on the LIV Golf) and I think it’s the best path for me…” Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra also underlined the growing interest of many Golfers to join the League supported with millions of dollars by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.

“I have the impression that a lot of people want to enter the LIV, he confirms. I know a lot of players on the European Tour try the Asian Tour Maps and then switch to the LIV. Everyone wants to make money. People who work in companies and are poached by other boxes by being paid double, that’s no problem.

I know there’s a lot of competition coming up… A lot of people message me and want to know more about the LIV because it’s awesome…” One Wonders how Jay Monahan, the big boss of the PGA Tour, will taste these remarks, he who really does not carry in his heart everything that relates to LIV Golf and its Director, the Australian Greg Norman… LIV Golf, also known as the Super Golf League, is a professional golf circuit.

It was founded in 2022, with the sponsorship of the Public Investment Fund (it is the Sovereign Wealth fund of Saudi Arabia) 1. The circuit rivals the PGA Tour (United States) and the DP World Tour (Europe), offering substantially higher Prize money The name LIV refers to the total number of holes to be played in each event (54 in Roman numerals, corresponding to 3 rounds of 18 holes), as opposed to the usual 72 holes (4 rounds of 18 holes) on other tours. Alternatively, 54 is the score obtained by scoring a birdie on every hole on a par 72.2 round.