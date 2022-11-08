‘A little rusty,’ UNC basketball not shaken by slow start against UNCW

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina basketball isn’t pushing the Panic button.

The top-ranked Tar Heels got all they could handle from a Fearless UNCW Squad in Monday night’s season opener, but ultimately earned a 69-56 win at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Entering the 2022-23 season as the preseason favorite to win the national championship, UNC (1-0) looked far from a finished product in its first game.

“We were a little rusty,” said junior guard Caleb Love, who finished with 17 points.

“… Once we get our wind under each other and get our Chemistry back, we’ll be just fine.”

UNCW (0-1), a program that won 27 games and the CBI Championship a season ago, won the rebounding battle and kept its deficit hovering around single digits until the final buzzer sounded late Monday night. The Seahawks used consistent, relentless pressure defense to keep the Tar Heels off balance.

