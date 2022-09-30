A list of NBA players who are currently single ▷ SportsBrief.com

The National Basketball Association is the best basketball league globally and has always fascinated its fans with a combination of skills, talents, and athleticism. Well, besides all that, some of these players have also mesmerized their fans with looks, outfits, and grooming. But the question is, are they the single NBA players in 2022?

A list of NBA players who are currently single Photo: (Modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Being a professional athlete means your life is in the public eye, and basketball professionals are no exception. Needless to say, having a high salary, significant clout, and the ability to accomplish things few others could give you many advantages in the dating game. However, because of their extensive media following, their private lives have rarely been kept a secret, and rumors and speculation may occasionally be taken as fact.

NBA players that are single as of 2022

Pro basketballers are humans, too, and their relationship statuses are similar to those of regular people; some are married, others are divorced, and some are single. The compiled list below contains some single NBA players looking for love in 2022.

10. And Morant – 23

The American basketball player was born on 10 August 1999, in South Carolina, the United States of America. A guard with various skills became well-known while playing for the Murray State Racers.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies Attends Game One of the 2022 WNBA Playoffs between the Connecticut Sun and the Las Vegas Aces at on September 11, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

He achieved a first for Murray State by compiling several triple-doubles during his sophomore year of 2018-2019. The renowned basketball legend has never been married and is single as of September 2022.

9. Matisse Thybulle – 25

Matisse Vincent Thybulle is a professional basketball player for the Philadelphia 76ers and was born on 4 March 1997. He was obtained with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. In 2021 and 2022, he was chosen to the All-Defensive Second Team. Matisse Thybulle is currently not married. However, he has had at least one relationship.

Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers poses at the 76ers Training Complex on September 26, 2022 in Camden, New Jersey. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu

8. Cade Cunningham – 21

American professional basketball player Cade Parker Cunningham, born on September 25, 2001, plays for the Detroit Pistons. Before attending Montverde Academy in Florida, where he was considered a five-star recruit by all significant recruiting agencies, he attended Bowie High School in Texas.

He was named national player of the year as a senior while coaching one of the finest high school teams in history. The Piston’s rookie hasn’t yet captured the hearts of any damsels, but he has his teammates’ support.

Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons poses for a portrait during Detroit Pistons Media Day at Little Caesars Arena on September 26, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Gregory Shamus

7. Roderick Hampton Jr – 21

American professional basketball player for the Orlando Magic, Roderick Hampton, was born on February 7, 2001. Before applying for the draft, he participated in the National Basketball League with the New Zealand Breakers.

At Texas’ Little Elm High School, he was a five-star prospect and later, during the 2020 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks selected him with the 24th overall pick. Hampton is not married, as he is engrossed in his career.

Hampton of the Orlando Magic poses during the 2022 Orlando Magic Media Day at Advent Health Training Center on September 26, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Julio Aguilar

6. Scottie Barnes – 21st

American professional basketball Legend Scott Wayne Barnes plays for Toronto Raptors. He participated in Collegiate basketball for the Florida State Seminoles, receiving third-team all-ACC Accolades as a freshman in 2021.

Later, the Raptors picked him with the fourth overall choice in the 2021 NBA Draft. In 2022, Barnes won the NBA Rookie of the Year award. However, as of 2022, Barnes has not publicly disclosed any information regarding his relationship status; thus, it is unclear if he has a partner or not.

Barnes is presented with the Rookie of the Year Trophy ahead of Game Four of the Eastern Conference match against the Philadelphia 76ers on 23 April 2022 in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Cole Burston

5. Cole Anthony – 22

Professional basketball player Cole Hinton Anthony, born on May 15, 2000, plays for Orlando Magic. While in the North Carolina Tar Heels, they participated in Collegiate basketball.

As of September 2022, Cole is single and has not been in any relationship. Also, he appears to be more concerned with his career than being in a relationship.

4. De’Andre Hunter – 25

De’Andre James Hunter was born in the United States of America on 2 December 1997. He represented the Virginia Cavaliers in Collegiate basketball and was recognized as the 2019 NABC Defensive Player of the Year.

Despite not being considered among the top 100 high school recruits, Hunter set a Collegiate record for points scored with 27 in the 2019 NCAA Championship Game. After his red-shirt sophomore season, he went on to be selected in the NBA lottery.

Regarding his relationship status, there isn’t much information regarding his last flings or engagements.

De’Andre Hunter of the Atlanta Hawks poses for Portraits during media day at PC&E Atlanta on September 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

3. Rudy Gobert – 30

A French-based professional basketball player, Rudy Gobert Bourgarel was born on 26 June 1992 and currently plays as a center for the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves. He is regarded as one of the top rim protectors in basketball.

Additionally, he competes on behalf of France’s national squad abroad. The French basketball star is among the few single NBA players over 30 years old.

2. Domantas Sabonis – 26

Domantas Sabonis, a Lithuanian-American professional basketball player for the Sacramento Kings of the NBA and has been selected to the NBA All-Star team twice. As of September 2022, Domantas Sabonis is not married or in a relationship.

However, he had at least one relationship when he was younger. Like many prominent individuals and celebrities, Domantas maintains the secrecy of his personal and romantic affairs.

Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings poses for a picture during the Kings Media Day on September 26, 2022 in Sacramento, California. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson

1. Precious Achiuwa – 23rd

Precious is a Nigerian-based professional basketball player for the Toronto Raptors of the NBA. For the Memphis Tigers, they participated in Collegiate basketball. He was a McDonald’s All-American and a Recruit with a Consensus rating of five stars.

One of the Toronto Raptors’ younger talents, Precious, is currently concentrating on his career as he is not currently dating, engaged, or married. Even though the question is how many NBA players are single today, the list remains endless. Keep in mind that most of the listed personalities are young and have not been married before.

Precious Achiuwa of the Toronto Raptors shoots against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on 21 March 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Jonathan Daniel

How do you meet single NBA players?

Attending pubs and clubs that basketball players frequently visit may be the best approach to meeting a single NBA player. They will likely be seated in VIP areas usually closed off to the general public in these more exclusive nightclubs and clubs.

Purchasing season tickets is yet another fantastic opportunity to meet these players. As a season ticket holder, you have unique access to their arena amenities, player and staff access, and various gifts and fan events.

Similar to this, watching their games from the court side is a fantastic opportunity to meet an NBA star if you’re interested in doing so. While more expensive than standard seats, court side seats provide close, direct access to them.

Who is the youngest current player in the NBA?

Jalen Duren is entering the 2022-23 season as the youngest player in the NBA. Drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 draft, Duren is currently 18 years old.

And while the number of these single NBA players in 2022 might seem small, the list is endless. Not to say that these athletes have quit on love. Some have not been involved with anyone, while others prefer to maintain a low profile. Nevertheless, their relationship or marital status does not deter their successful careers.

