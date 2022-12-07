A list of FSU players Entering Portal

FSU football looks to finish this 2022 season on a strong note, on the field, and on the recruiting trails.

The transfer portal officially opened Monday, with players looking to find new places to call home.

The Noles will look to add higher-caliber players to its roster, while other FSU players look to leave for a variety of reasons.

So far, the players that have left are upperclassmen that didn’t play much, or younger players passed them on the depth chart at their position.

Here’s a list of those who have opted to enter the portal:

There are no Mistakes in God’s plan for my life, only Lessons learned. That being said, I am asking for guidance as I chose to enter the transfer portal. I will always be grateful to have had the opportunity to have worn the garnet and gold. — shambre jackson (@JacksonShambre) December 5, 2022

Thank you FSU, God Bless 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nU2z4U0RDc — AMARI FERRARI 🏎💨 ​​(@AmariGainer) December 5, 2022

Thank you FSU for making my dreams come true! pic.twitter.com/os27B7dgon — Keyshawn Helton (@KHII__6) December 6, 2022

Thoughts

I wrote about the importance of the coaching staff maximizing every scholarship on the roster. That was one of the major issues with the roster when Mike Norvell took over the program in December 2019.

He has used the transfer Portal arguably better than any Coach in college football to flip his roster, while going from three to five to nine wins and a chance to win their 10th game for the first time since 2016. McCall and Shambre Jackson contributed little to nothing on the field this year.

Amari Gainer has been productive but missed most of the season with a foot injury, plus he is a Graduate transfer. Jarrett Jackson played in all 12 games but was inconsistent and will likely have younger players in front of him next year, plus he’s a Graduate transfer.

Keyshawn Helton didn’t play this year, so he would be able to be a Graduate transfer. I expect a few more players to enter the Portal in the coming days.

Make sure you check back. This post will have real-time updates as quickly as possible. I wish all of the FSU players Entering the Portal well, and hopefully, they will land somewhere their talents will shine. Good luck to them all.