A lesson with Tiger, Rory’s feud with Norman, an Instagram stroke

A lesson from Tiger, Rory’s feud and Ashley Perez’s comments Tour Miss, Andrew Redington, Joe Scarnici

Hello, friends, and welcome to this week’s edition of the Rogers Report. Full transparency from RR HQ: We’re nursing a tweaked back (but not the kind that requires a spinal fusion), looking forward to The Match and currently listening to Justin Bieber’s 2011 Christmas album on repeat. We have a LOT of ground (and golf drama) to cover today, so let’s get right to it.

The multi-talented Anne Van Dam

If you think that Adam Scott has the most stunning golf swing of all time, you clearly haven’t seen Anne Van Dam do it up.

Just look at that move!

And while the rest of us spent our weekend in over-crowded bars watching the United States men’s soccer team lose to the Netherlands, Anne Van Dam was completing a Half-Ironman, which consists of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run.

She completed the race in honor of Jane Park’s daughter, Grace.

So for those of you keeping track at home, Anne van Dam can officially beat you in golf, swimming, cycling and running. I personally take more of the Layna Finau approach to running these days, so huge congratulations to Anne.

Benjamin Franklin once said, “in this world, nothing is certain except death, taxes and Ashley Perez going off in the comments section on Instagram.” As GOLF’s social media manager, I’ve seen Pat Perez’s wife, Ashley, Grace our very own comment section a number of times, often to scoff at a quote from Rory or call something PGA-Tour related boring. But Perez really didn’t hold back on her feelings towards Tiger Woods over the weekend.

My goodness! Tell us how you really feel.

It’s also important to note that this comment came less than a month after Pat Perez blasted Tiger for his LIV comments on Claude Harmon’s “Son of a Butch” podcast.

Petty Rory McIlroy

While Rory McIlroy has become a Spokesman for the PGA Tour, he’s also proven that he isn’t afraid to take little shots here and there. Move over, Brooks and Bryson! There’s a new feud in town.

Exhibit A:

Pettiness DOES have a place in golf, folks — Claire rogers (@kclairerogers) June 12, 2022

Exhibit B occurred over the weekend when McIlroy described how his feud with Greg Norman began.

Rory pledging to be a “pain in the arse?” As someone who goes out of my way to annoy each and every one of my siblings (and sometimes coworkers), this is a cause I can absolutely get behind.

Between McIlroy and Perez’s comments, the last week in golf has truly felt like a “tell-all” Episode of the Bachelor. More than I expected from the PGA Tour’s offseason.

A putting lesson from Tiger

I know absolutely nothing about the man in the blue shirt in the video below, other than the fact that I am extremely jealous of him. The pro-am at the Hero World Challenge may have been a wash due to the rain, but thanks to a putting lesson from Tiger, this guy still had a day he’ll remember forever.

It’s not every day we see Tiger Woods yukking it up with laymen (read: anybody other than Justin Thomas), and yet here he is! Talking shop on the putting green in Albany. Unfortunately it’s pretty difficult to hear what tips Tiger is giving this man — but I’d be willing to bet they’re pretty good.

JT Poston gets hitched

Last week I discussed the fact that 2022 is the Year of The Golf Wedding. Now we can add another name to the increasingly long list of players getting hitched because JT Poston married Kelly Cox over the weekend. Better yet, there were a handful of Tour pros in attendance.

Ah, this brings back Memories of me Messing around with my cousins ​​in church on Christmas Eve — until our Mothers stopped allowing us to sit together. This was also a full-circle moment; Dahmen and Higgs went viral less than a year ago for taking their shirts off on No. 16 at the Phoenix Open and now they’re looking dapper as ever at a pal’s wedding. Talk about having range.

And not to take any attention away from the bride and groom, but Poston’s caddy, Aaron Flener, sang at the wedding and I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the pipes this man possesses.

If looping doesn’t work out for Flener, he should definitely pursue a singing career. Or at least perform with John Daly at a bar somewhere.

Tiger and Charlie

I know, I know. we have a lots of Tiger-Charlie content to look forward to with the PNC Championship next weekend, so I’m cautious about overdoing it (I don’t personally believe it’s possible to go overboard on Tiger, but I’m trying to respect your time and boundaries ). So I am just going to present to you, without comment, a few of my favorite Moments of the Woods boys from the Hero World Challenge. Proceed with caution.

Viktor Hovland: Resort guy

I thought college Fraternity bros traveling on a budget over spring break were the most aggressive resort-goers known to man, but I stand corrected. Viktor Hovland has claimed the crown as Undisputed king of resort life.

Viktor Hovland has 5 wins on PGA Tour/Hero. —’20 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve resort

—’21 Mayakoba Classic at Mayakoba in Mexico

—’21 WWT Championship at Mayakoba

—’21, ’22 Hero World Challenge at Albany in the Bahamas The Resort King is from Norway and lives in Oklahoma. — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) December 4, 2022

Hovland hasn’t won a Tour event anywhere in the 50 states yet, but part of me believes that he’s actually living his best life by winning exclusively at resorts where life feels about 200% more relaxed, the drinks are included and the weather is usually perfect.

LeBron’s golf game

JR Smith joined Golf Channel to discuss LeBron James’ golf game and how teeing it up could be good for the Lakers star, but I’m not confident we’ll be seeing him out on the course any time soon. Then again, Charles Barkley completely transformed his swing, so I guess there’s hope for all of us.

.@KingJames might have one of the sweetest strokes in the NBA, but how about on the golf course? His former teammate and current NCAA golfer JR Smith weighs in 🏌🏿‍♂️🏌🏿‍♂️🏌🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cqdNXDA3k4 — Golf Today (@GCGolfToday) December 6, 2022

Miscellaneous wholesome content

And last but not least, I present to you the things that made me smile over the past week.

Sammy Spieth captured all of our hearts at the Presidents Cup and once again in this video. When I was a kid I used to go into my dad’s office with him every once in a while. It … wasn’t really anything like this.

Then there was Cameron Smith, who watched his Open Championship win from a bar.

I believe that if you win a major championship, you are entitled to celebrate it for the rest of your life. Finally, we have this photo of a very young Tiger…

…and we’ll finish it off with Tony Finau doing what he does best (off of the course, at least): dancing.