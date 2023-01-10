A Kindler, Gentler PGA Tour? One Pro Thinks LIV Golf Took All the ‘A-Holes’

Patrick Cantlay effectively buried Rumors that he would join LIV Golf, which have plagued the 8-time PGA Tour Winner since last year.

Cantlay is entering his 11th professional season since turning pro in 2012, and has tasted success in numerous events. Cantlay has won the FedEx Cup Playoff’s penultimate event, the BMW Championship, the last two years running. However, Rumors started to circulate last year that Cantlay was considering leaving the PGA Tour and joining LIV either during the season or after the conclusion of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs.

While Golfers like Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann left the PGA Tour after the conclusion of the Tour Championship in East Lake last year, Cantlay remained committed to the PGA Tour. A recent interview with Golf.com’s Drop Zone Podcast Revealed Cantlay is committed to the PGA Tour:

“I have no plans to go to LIV. It’s important to be informed and to weigh the options that you have.”

Cantlay went on to describe the pros and cons of joining LIV Golf. It seems that he, at least, like many golfers, weighed the options. “I thought about it quite a lot.”

However, the uncertainty of the future of LIV, along with the non-traditional setup of the events, including the 54-hole setup instead of the traditional 72-hole tournaments played on Tour, were primary factors in Cantlay’s decision.

However, Cantlay’s transparency was on full display, and he admitted that the hefty paychecks, along with the smaller and less active schedule, could be considered advantages.

They said:

“It seems like more money, and they play seemingly fewer tournaments.”

Cantlay was sure to include the advantages of staying on Tour, though, calling them “numerous.”

“There’s lots of history involved. Playing in President Cups and Ryder Cups are big pros. The PGA Tour is seemingly willing to evolve and change for the better.”

In response to LIV Golf, the PGA Tour stated that it would now include “elevated events” with purses that are up to $25 million.

In terms of where LIV player funds come from, which has been arguably the most polarizing topic regarding players jumping from the PGA to the new tour, Cantlay said it “definitely should be a consideration,” but he’s not sure if it’s enough to base an entire decision off of.

Cantlay is going into the new PGA Tour season with a fresh look, as he is no longer sponsored by Titleist or Hugo Boss.

