A Kid Shooting Hoops Alone Hits the Big Time in NBA 2K23 Trailer
Turns out Willie’s been in his bedroom all along, immersed in NBA 2K23 on a PlayStation 5 console. The ad ends by urging viewers to “Feel the crowd on PS5. Feel the contact on PS5. Feel the moment on PS5.”
“The Shot Caller” does a fine job of illustrating that concept, fusing real-world and digital gameplay with the images in Willie’s head. The narrative feels authentic, because we’ve all been there—calling shots on the blacktop, imagining ourselves as NBA Heroes and popping pixels to beat the buzzer.
Of course, the NBA has long positioned itself as a cultural juggernaut. Its Gaming extensions provide key chapters in that playbook, and Sony rightly lays claim to a piece of the action.
The film breaks this week across digital platforms in North America, the UK, Spain, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, China and South Korea.
