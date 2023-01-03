Copyright © 2023 Albuquerque Journal

A is for agave.

B is for beautiful Barrio or butterflies, Birds y bonito.

C is for coyote or las cosas.

These are a few examples from “A is for Artist/A de Artista” – a coloring/activity book from the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs.

The book is available at state Museums and libraries across the state, as well as online to download.

According to the cultural affairs agency, the project is a department-wide effort to help with literacy efforts in the state.

For nearly a year, staff members across the department worked together to create “A is for Artist/A de Arista” – which is more than a coloring book.

Kemely Gomez, bilingual Educator with the department, said the committee wanted to create a product that all New Mexicans could utilize – all while having a New Mexico flair.

“We did a coloring book/activity book in 2020 during the pandemic,” Gomez said. “We are always thinking of ways to engage the masses. We thought about incorporating New Mexico artists to create the pages that would be colored.”

Gomez said this was the first time working with artists – 27 in total. The youngest artist is 12-year-old Navilee Diamond Plaza, who was tasked with the letter G and talked about how “Gloria explores the gusty Gato Ghost Town.”

“We gave each artist a letter and let them explain what the letter means to them,” she said. “The artists represent all corners of New Mexico and cultural diversity.”

The effort comes at a time when New Mexico dropped to No. 50 in the 2022 Kids Count Data Book.

“In terms of overall child well-being, the top-performing states remained the same as last year, with Massachusetts leading the list, followed by New Hampshire (2) and Minnesota (3),” the Annie E. Casey Foundation said. “Similarly, the lowest-ranked states remained the same but shuffled in rank. New Mexico fell one spot to 50, Louisiana fell one spot to 49 and Mississippi improved two spots to 48.”

The Annie E. Casey Foundation data book weighs economic well-being, education, health and family and community to determine the ranking.

According to the data, New Mexico fourth-graders not proficient in reading is at 76%, which has improved since 2009 when it was at 80%.

Education is expected to be a hot-button issue in the coming Legislative session.

Gomez said the project is one inroad to making a difference.

“We wanted an ABC book that targets the 2- to 5-year-olds,” Gomez said. “We also wanted to include as many languages ​​as we could. We actually put out a call for artists through New Mexico Arts and found all of the artists that way.”

Gomez said each artist was paid $1,000 and there were about 20,000 books printed.

The program went so well, Gomez said there is a call for artists for the 2023 project, which will incorporate poetry.

“We will be working with (State Poet Laureate) Lauren Camp on this project,” Gomez said. “It will be a mix of poetry, arts and science as well. The creativity that everyone has is something great to witness. Having the opportunity to help push education forward is the best part of the collaboration.”

Debra Garcia y Griego, cultural affairs secretary, said the playful act of coloring each page will teach about the special qualities of New Mexico, such as its flora, fauna and culture.

“Listen to the questions that children ask as they color each page,” Garcia y Griego said. “These questions can lead to new opportunities to connect and learn.”