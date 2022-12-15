A Humongous Indoor Mini-Golf Course In Florida
While you probably could enjoy an outdoor miniature golf course all year long in Florida, we have an indoor one that rivals them all. Puttshack Miami is the world’s first and only upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience. With world-class technology and three courses of pure entertainment, you haven’t played miniature quite like this before. But one thing is for sure, you’ll absolutely feel like a kid again.
Address: Brickell City Centre, 701 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33131, USA
