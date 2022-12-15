A Humongous Indoor Mini-Golf Course In Florida

Posted in Florida

by Marisa Roman

While you probably could enjoy an outdoor miniature golf course all year long in Florida, we have an indoor one that rivals them all. Puttshack Miami is the world’s first and only upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience. With world-class technology and three courses of pure entertainment, you haven’t played miniature quite like this before. But one thing is for sure, you’ll absolutely feel like a kid again.

Puttshack Miami is an Incredible indoor miniature golf experience right in the heart of Brickell City Centre. This one-of-a-kind game is completely controlled by technology, so gone are the days when you need a miniature pencil and scorecard throughout. With trackaball technology, the computer keeps track of everything for you. So you can focus solely on having fun. With three nine-hole courses to complete, each different from the last, you’ll be facing some seriously unique challenges along the way. Points are given for each hole, so make sure you aim sharp! Have you ever tried to put your way up a mini skate ramp? Each hole has unique, specialty trick shots, including Super Tubes, which almost always guarantee a hole-in-one. But also keep an eye out for hazard traps! You’ll lose points by falling into these. It’s not just mini-golf fun here either. There is a full bar on-site with craft cocktails slinging the entire time. You can also order some seriously superb bar fare, too, including vegan and vegetarian fare. With appetizers, entrees, and desserts, you can have an entire meal before you tee off. Just make sure to stop and enjoy the Downtown Miami skyline. At night, you’ll have some seriously special views. Test your skill level in this humongous miniature golf course and feel like a kid again for one night in Miami.

Or, if you're looking for more information about this indoor miniature golf spot, check out the Puttshack Miami website or the Puttshack Miami Facebook Page.

