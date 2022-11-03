A Houston-Based Contemporary Artist You Should Know: Ryan Hawk

Impossible Erasures (of the impossible) #6 , 2021; tattoo on silicone rubber, synthetic hair, silver piercing rings, shadowbox; 64” x 92” x 4.5”. ” data-image-link=”” data-image-selection=”{“x1″:0,”y1″:0,”x2″:5184,”y2″:3888,”width”:5184,”height”:3888}”>

Artists in the Gulf Coast continues to inspire with their unique and innovative approaches to materials, color, and controversial issues of today. This fall, we asked visual artist Ryan Hawk to share five things that he loves.

Through sculpture and video, conceptual artist Ryan Hawk investigates the way we relate to our bodies. A Houston native, Hawk completed his Graduate studies at the University of Texas at Austin and returned to Houston in 2018 as an artist in the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s prestigious Core Residency program.

Hawk uses silicone as his primary material and is fascinated by the way it is employed across industries, from plastic surgery to petrochemicals and even sexual lubricants. His “flesh-objects” critique the complexities of whiteness and patriarchy through his exploration of tattooing and how the practice is Embedded within Colonial history. As recently Featured in the 2021 Texas Biennial, for example, Impossible Erasures of the Impossibility draws on American poet Fred Moten’s critique of theorist Frantz Fanon’s thoughts on Liberal humanism to explore the blackout trend in tattooing and its connection to race.



Five Things Ryan Hawk Loves