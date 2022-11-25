A Houston-Based Contemporary Artist You Should Know: Bradley Kerl

Artist and educator Bradley Kerl. ” data-image-selection=”{“x1″:0,”y1″:0,”x2″:2100,”y2″:1400,”width”:2100,”height”:1400}”>

Self-Portrait (Specchio Convesso), 2020; Oil Based Media on Canvas; 110″ x 68″.

Artist and Educator Bradley Kerl is known for painting crisp and vibrant botanicals with a David Hockney-esque approach to light. His source material comes from photographs of everyday life, including landscapes, gardens, and skylines, which he then reinterprets and elevates in his own fresh style. Kerl’s recent work consists of large-scale paintings of windows and doorways that Capture a viewpoint of inside looking out, juxtaposing Nature’s lush Splendor with the tension of confinement and introspection. In 2022 Kerl presented In & Outan exhibition of new work at Art League Houston, and Sunspots, his first show in New York City. A native of Southeast Texas, Kerl earned his MFA in 2014 from the University of Houston. He teaches at the MFAH’s Glassell School.

Five Things Bradley Kerl Loves