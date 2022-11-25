A helping of food prep, with a side of interruptions

MILLIE OTTO For the JG-TC



“Peter says unto him, Thou shalt never Wash my feet. Jesus answered him, if I Wash thee not, thou hast no part of me.” -John 13:8

“So after he had washed their feet, and had taken his garments, and was sitting down again, he said unto them, know ye not what I have done to you? Ye call me master and Lord: and ye say well; for so I am. If I then, your Lord and Master, have washed your feet; ye also ought to Wash one another’s feet. For I have given you an example that ye should do as I have done to you.” – John 13:12, 13, 14, 15.

Ahhh! This November weather is so great! We’ve had some years of November being gray, grizzly, bone chilling. But yes, this is super. And I’m such a fair weather person. But hopefully, on being a friend, I can be an all-weather friend, not just when the sun shines.

So here I am now, this getting to be late Tuesday afternoon. Oh dear! It seems I can’t get started early. And I really need to because this brain of mine likes to open late and close early.

Although I do get up early, way early. And the last few mornings, the sky was awesome, so clear and starry. The stars looked polished to a high shine.

Wonder what could have been used to polish them. A Norwex cloth? Conklin’s Reflections? Or maybe just Windex? Get real, Millie!

Anyway, it is hard to concentrate, because behind me is my counter Laden with dirty dishes.

This has been a food prep week. On Friday, last week this huge turkey came gobbling to the door. Well, well, it was scared. So Monday, I baked that bird, sliced ​​the breast meat, picked off the rest. It is now residing in the fridge Awaiting its royal wrapping for the freezer. “Pulled” turkey barbeque for winter feasting.

Sis Ferne brought and gave us a ham, beans and cornbread mix. Would I do the honors? So I soaked the beans overnight and today I cut the ham off the bone, leaving lots on the bone, and tossed the bone in with the pot with the beans and simmered it for hours. Now the cornbread is baked and our mom and we can have a good meal and Ferne can come out and gather up the crumbs!

And Thursday is Thanksgiving, officially. I like to think I have Thanksgiving everyday. I want to be grateful in everything, but maybe not for, but in. And we do have lots to be thankful for.

Especially that we can go to church. Which we did Sunday.

I was once again a baby sitter, only not for energetic little Emily. Someone else had that privilege.

I was privileged to care for our newest great-grandbaby, Kylie. She is two months old and adorable! All she did was sleep! Until Mom was almost done eating lunch, then she decided it was time to answer the growl in her tummy. And she let herself be heard!

Oh yes, another reason for me getting a late start, I made a trip to Beachy’s Bulk Foods this morning. It was tempting to just get sis Cora to take me, but it was so nice, not so cold or windy. I decided to just go on my own. Too independent, I guess.

By the way, my mouth was watering for one of their donuts on Thursdays and Fridays. Did you ever see an adult stand by an empty donut case, sobbing? I didn’t either!

I’m surprised I got this thing finished. I had so many interruptions.

I had to get the cornbread baked, then take it out of the oven. Then our refrigerator guy came to clean out the burner, etc., so I had to move things around. The mail went earlier, I had to bring that in. Our mail delivery leaves something to be desired at this time. We didn’t get mail Saturday or Monday or Tuesday. Today two different carriers went. Each one brought mail?

Anyway, before I was finished typing my last draft, Wilmer Otto came. Wilmer, from the Heritage Center, has a project for me. You will find out about it somewhere along the line. Then sis Ferne came to pick up her stuff. She got more than crumbs because we hadn’t eaten yet!

So, anyway, I’m now almost done.

In closing: Forget about walking a mile in my shoes, spend the day wandering around in my mind. Now that will give you something to think about.

How about trying this snack mix?

Snack Mix

1 1/2 cups butter, melted (3 sticks)

1 cup mini Reese’s peanut butter cups

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Combine melted butter, brown sugar and vanilla and whisk well.

In a large mixing bowl, add Bugles, Chex, and pretzels. Stir until combined. Pour butter mixture over cereal and toss gently until evenly coated.

Line two large cookie sheets with parchment paper and spread the mixture in an even layer. Bake for 40 minutes, stirring every 10-15 minutes.

Remove from oven and let cool. Return to Bowl and add candy. Gently toss to combine.

Use your imagination, try peanut butter, M&Ms or whatever else strikes your fancy.