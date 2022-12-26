A Heated Altercation Between Two Golf Enthusiasts Leads to One of the Most Entertaining On-Course Breakdowns

Golf course fights are one of the major sources of entertainment for golf fans. On the golf course, sometimes certain plays can lead to things swiftly spiraling out of control. These verbal fights are nothing new when it comes to golf courses. Most golf course arguments are generally ignited by petty incidents. What is it about the course that ignites the inner demons of the people there?

A similar situation was created at Cranbourne Golf Club during a club Championship in Melbourne. What exactly led to the fight is still unclear, but that is generally the case with most random golf course fights? Although, this fight luckily was curtailed by verbal exchanges and did result in a physical altercation.

Heated exchange at the club Championship explained

Nobody could trace the origins of the feud between an elderly man and a young man, which resulted in an unimaginable verbal altercation. According to Golf Digest’s coverage, the older man began to yell at the top of his lungs to the golfer standing in the other hole across the fairways. The unreasonable behavior of the old man triggered the young guy. The angry young man went right up to the face of the old man and the air was soon filled with screams, threats, and a lot of yelling.

Some of the remarks exchanged between the two Gentlemen have been listed below.

“What’s going on?! This is bullshit! This is the club championships!”

“I’m 40! I’m a MAN!”

“I’m 61 years old! C’mon, you f—head! That’s wrong. I’ve got to put up with that, do I?! F— that!”

There was a lot of screaming and yelling. Nothing was lost in the fight between the two except the dignity of both parties involved. The 61-year-old man went back to play but lost his cool after hitting terrible shots. While the Chaos was unfolding, the playing partner of the old man remained unbothered and kept sipping his drink. That’s how common golf course fights are.

The fight definitely provided some Odd source of entertainment for the fans assembled at the course. But thankfully, it didn’t escalate into anything serious.

Let us know what you think and share your opinions on these Bizarre fights that have been taking place on the golf course in the comments section down below.