A heart for the arts: Hartselle art program receives River Clay grant – The Hartselle Enquirer

By Staff Reports

Melanie Calvert’s art students at Hartselle High School will learn more about sculpting during this academic year thanks in part to a grant from River Clay and Art. The organization approved a grant in the amount of $1,000 for Calvert’s Art II and Art III classes. In her application for a $700 grant, Calvert said she believes her students starting off the three-dimension unit by completing a foam sculpture carving will give them a “wonderful opportunity” to learn, and then an opportunity to apply new techniques.

“I believe that my art students would gain a greater appreciation and understanding of sculptors and their works from being able to experience the process themselves,” she added.

Calvert said she plans to use the funds to purchase foam carving blocks, fettling knives, loop tools, mini ribbon tools, rasps and safety goggles – many of which, she added, can be used for future ceramic projects in her classroom.

Pictured left to right are Coach Jake Miles, Scott Slate, Melanie Calvert and Grant McKelvey.

The River Clay Arts Foundation supports art programs in Morgan County through their grant program. For more information, or to submit an application, visit www.riverclay.org/contact or email [email protected]