A healthy Diamond makes for a wonderful day

MILLIE OTTO For the JG-TC



“Be careful for nothing; but in everything by prayer and supplication with Thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.” – Philippians 4:6

“Pray without ceasing. In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” – 1 Thessalonians 5:17, 18

“Therefore I say unto you, take no thought for your life, what ye shall eat, or what ye shall drink; nor yet for your body, what ye shall put on. Is not life more than meat and the body than food?” – Matthew 6:25

“But seek ye first the kingdom of God and his righteousness…” – Matthew 6:33

I guess I’ll start out the week by writing my column on Monday. Maybe I’ll like it so well, I’ll just always do it on Monday. It seems so many things come on Tuesday. It is surprising what I can do if I just put my mind to it. So, maybe I just need to put my mind to it to not dread the winter so much. You think that will work? We’ll see.

Ah yes, it’s Monday. I have to get this done today. Tomorrow, my usual writing day, I have an appointment to get my teeth cut out. I don’t know what shape my brain will be in after being put to sleep. That is such a weird feeling. But Dr. Banghart is good, I have no qualms about that.

And yes, now my thoughts are skittering around like leaves in a November wind.

My sis just left me a message telling me she’ll pick me up a bit early especially if it would be snowing.

What does she mean…snowing? It’s clear and sunny. Does she know something I don’t?

Anyway, on with the project. I had a pretty good week last week. It seems if I lecture myself well, I can get things done.

My mom, sis Barb and I went to visit our aunt Lucy Yutzy and JoEllen last Thursday. They were both in real good spirits. And JoEllen’s sister Karen was there too. She does really good taking care of her mom and sister. We had a good visit.

I actually got the house cleaned when we got back. It took some doing but I kept at it, surprisingly. I knew Friday I would have laundry to do. And also I usually leave early in the afternoon to do a couple of my cleaning jobs.

I’ve been having some laundry day woes again. Ever since my best spinner has been repaired, it is quite temperamental. And fussy. It has to be loaded just so-so or it will be off balance. Twice I had to kick start it. Yes, I kicked it. Well, just a nudge with my foot. And the Generator gets crabby and stops for no apparent reason sometimes. And my one clothesline on the patio came down twice. I got a bigger fastener the second time. It seems to be holding OK.

So now maybe, they say things come in threes, so yeah, maybe now things will level out and be OK.

When I did the chores Sunday evening, my heart dropped clear to my toes. Our horse could barely walk to the shed and I was, what now? Diamond, you can’t be lame. You just can’t! What will we do?

I even laid awake during the night considering our options. Not a new horse. Well, not at the beginning of the winter. I finally thought of a song with the chorus, “Take your burden to the Lord and leave it there.” I did. I turned over and went to sleep.

But I must say, it was with some trepidation that I went to work this morning.

When I opened the barn door and Diamond walked in without a limp in sight, I felt like shouting, dancing and singing. But I didn’t. I knew it would scare him. I just said, “Thank you, Jesus!” Oh what a wonderful day!

And surely, surely it won’t snow tomorrow!

A wonderful day, except at 5:30 pm, and still no mail. Something happened yesterday that I don’t think ever happened in all my born days. We got our mail on Sunday. The mail of course didn’t go Friday, it being Veterans Day. Then Saturday, I guess it got too late. Our route is way short on help. Or I guess that’s the problem.

In closing: “The wonderful thing about writing is that there is always a blank page waiting. The terrifying thought about writing is that there is always a blank page waiting.” – JK Rowling

Maybe you’d like this pecan pie for your Thanksgiving dinner.

Pecan Pie

3 cups pecans, divided and chopped

Have three baked pie crusts ready to go. Combine ingredients for filling in a saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened. Put ½ cup of chopped pecans into each baked pie crust. Divide filling evenly into each pie.

Topping: Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Gradually add brown sugar and continue beating until stuffing. While the filling is still warm, spread 1/3 of the topping over each filling. Immediately sprinkle 1/2 cup of chopped pecans over top. Bake at 375 degrees for 12-13 minutes or until golden.