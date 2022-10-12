A guide to Nashville during fall break – The Vanderbilt Hustler

Coming to Vanderbilt as international students, our Calendars had a new addition—fall break. Wanting to take a break from studying, but not being able to visit home, we have curated a list of spots to check out around the city.

Honeysuckle Hill Farm

Located just 35 minutes outside of Nashville, a trip to Honeysuckle Hill Farm will surely put you in the Halloween spirit. Its fall festival is happening now through Oct. 30, so be sure to check it out after the break as well. Each year, the farm makes a corn maze in the shape of a country music artist, and the 2022 feature is Walker Hayes. If pumpkin picking is not your cup of tea, be sure to snap a pic in the two-acre sunflower field or stay late to marvel at the fireworks show.

Opry Mills

Looking to treat yourself to a new outfit or just want to take a hot girl walk and window shop? Opry Mills is the perfect place. With over 200 stores, you will surely find a spot to revamp your fall and winter wardrobe. Or, if you are looking for food besides Randwiches and cookies, the large food court and various sit-down restaurants will give you some much-needed variety.

Southern Festival of Books

We have already scheduled a visit to the 34th annual Southern Festival of Books—and you should, too. After two years of virtual programming, the festival will return to the Nashville Public Library and welcome more than 200 authors and 25,000 visitors. Be sure to grab yourself a new book, curl up in your favorite cozy spot and take a relaxing study break this weekend.

Fido

Are you a fan of Taylor Swift? Fido is known to be Taylor Swift’s favorite coffee shop in Nashville. It has a cozy environment with great drinks and meals and offers a unique, warm ambiance. Although Sundays are quite busy down in Hillsboro Village, be sure to grab a coffee and enjoy the “autumn leaves falling down.”

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Speaking of things to do in Music City, we can’t forget the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Chartered in 1964 and situated in the heart of downtown Nashville, it hosts one of the largest museums and research centers dedicated to the preservation of country music. From Chris Stapleton to Martina McBride, the exhibitions spread over two floors of gallery space, so you will definitely need to dedicate a few hours to take it all in.

Centennial Park

To recharge your energy for the second half of the semester, a lap around the Parthenon or a picnic on the lawn of Centennial Park will certainly do the trick. Whether you bring your friends for a game of spikeball or check out the monument dedicated to the Tennessee Women’s Suffrage Movement, Centennial Park is the perfect way to get off campus without walking more than a few minutes.

Staying on campus during fall break is the perfect time to recharge and refocus for the remaining part of the semester. Hopefully, one spot on our list has piqued your interest, so be sure to grab a friend and see all that Music City has to offer.