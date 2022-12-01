A Group of Female Golf Enthusiasts Have a Dream Trip to Las Vegas with Three Aces on the Trip

What are the odds of a hole-in-one? According to research, pro golfers have a 2,500 to 1 chance of making a hole-in-one. However, the number goes drastically down for people like you and me, as low as 12,500 to 1.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So when three St. Louis women made their annual trip down to Las Vegas for a roundabout at golf, what were the chances of an ace? In all their years, they had conjured up a single hole-in-one. But 2022 has been weird for golf, and so was that day at Sin City, where as many as three aces were recorded, all by three different women.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A remarkable feat at a Women’s golf trip

Carol Cullinaire, Susan Degrandele, and Jackie Berez, form a trio that has planned an annual golf trip every year since the 90s. None of them are skilled, with golf considered a leisure activity.

But on the day when records were shattered, it was Carol who got the action going. She used a six-iron to drain a hole-in-one from 85 yards away. In seventh Heaven after achieving the rare feat, the 84-year-old bought her band a drink at the casino, all the while urging them to get on the course again.

Hole-in-one for everyone!

Back on the course after refreshments, there were more surprises in store. Degrandele shot a six-iron from 99 yards to sink the ball in a single attempt. Meanwhile, Berez used a wedge from 87 yards to make it three aces for the day.

Golf – The 150th Open Championship – Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 12, 2022 The silhouette of Tiger Woods of the US is pictured as he tees off during practice REUTERS/Paul Childs

Apparently, there were more trips to the bar in the store. Every hole-in-one required a celebration, with the trio adding up to almost $250 dollars in drinks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Euphoria was evident after the rare collective achievement. “I think anybody that gets a hole-in-one, it’s a super special event. Having it happen when it did with a bunch of really cool women all together, enjoying something we love outside, I think it made it so much more special,” Jackie said.

She also admitted that celebrating her friends’ ace was more fun. “It was fun getting a hole-in-one but it was even more fun celebrating the other girls and their hole-in-ones. It’s kinda something you’ll never forget.”