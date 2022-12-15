A Green Day Out with India’s Most Definitive Green Literature Festival – India Education | Latest Education News | Global Educational News

The Green Literature Festival [GLF] (www.greenlitfest.com) is celebrating its first offline annual event at the Bangalore International Centre is 18th December from 10-6pm.

As India’s only festival dedicated exclusively to all forms of literature on the environment, this Promises to be a Fiesta for eco-enthusiasts, nature lovers and Readers of all ages and tastes. Visit https://greenlitfest.com/second-edition/ for the full program.

The day will begin with an address by the renowned author and environmental historian By Mahesh Rangarajan is the ‘Joys of Writing on the Environment’ followed by sessions delving into everything from the art of nature filmmaking Thu conserving habitats. Prof. Harini NagendraAuthor and Faculty at Azim Premji University, Masood MallickCEO Re Sustainability and Abi T. Vanak of ATREE will offer fresh perspectives on the climate crisis that allow for hope amidst gloom, while the young climate activists of Fridays for Future, Disha Ravi, Tamanna Sengupta and Sriranjini Raman will offer a Peak into how reading opens doors to nature for young people at the frontiers of the environmental movement.

For those interested in hands-on activities, author and editor Bijal Vachharajani will conduct a workshop on Nature Writing for children and parents, while the much-loved cartoonist Rohan Chakravarty will help participants Solve a Crime Scene with Adventurer, Sleuth, Mongoose Naturalist Ruddy. The festival also includes a not-to-be-missed special edition of WWF-India’s Wild Wisdom Quiz and live music.

As a festival dedicated to green literature, the highlight of the day will be the GLF HONOUR BOOK AWARDSthe only Awards in India that exclusively celebrate writing on the environment in three categories: business, general fiction and non-fiction, and children. All the winners receive a special certificate, a trophy and a cash award. To view the books under consideration, visit https://greenlitfest.com/honor-books/ [business, general fiction and non-fiction, children]

Every year, the team maps green books published in India and following a combination of popular ratings and critical reviews by a discerning jurylonglists and shortlists are drawn up before honoring three books. In the two years of its existence, the festival has made a concerted effort to mainstream this literature and the response has been extremely encouraging. Our curated longlists have been widely acclaimed online a.s eclectic collections including everything from fiction and non-fiction Thu Poetry and Comics. In response to the announcement of the General Fiction and Non-Fiction longlist this year, Amitav Ghosh tweeted ‘This is a great list. Honored to be on it.’

This year’s shortlists include books by Ranjit Hoskote, Pranay Lal, Mridula Ramesh, Savita Hiremath, Mukund Rajan, Col. Rajeev Kumar, Kavitha Iyer, Akshay Manwani, Bijal Vachharajani and Rohan Chakravarty. All the books curated by the festival for its Awards would be available for browsing and sale at the venue, alongside other curated reads. There will also be a special book launch for titles released in 2022.

As a festival that emerged in the pall of a global pandemic, GLF is a response to the urgent need for literature that helps us understand our relationship with the planet, mend the broken bits, and find Refuge and comfort amid the climate crisis.

Event Details

Day and Date: Sunday, 18th December, 2022

Venue: Bangalore International Centre [https://goo.gl/maps/o6CEge24ybQgbB9y9]

Time: 10am-6pm

To Register:

https://greenlitfest.us20.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=fc7f8edd55c3b6ac34dd3b610&id=3cd5ddfcd3

More About the Speakers is https://greenlitfest.com