‘A Great Union’: Hall of Famers Along With Golf Fans Wish Annika Sorenstam and Husband As They Achieve a Personal Milestone

The golf world is filled with talented players from all around the globe. And one of these super-skilled individuals is a former LPGA Tour Legend Annika Sorenstam. The Swedish professional golfer has won 90 international tournaments in her career. Soon after retiring from the sport in 2008, Sorenstam married American Basketball fame Mike McGee in 2009.

And on their 14th wedding anniversary, McGee shared a beautiful picture of himself and his wife on Twitter. Golf fans are giving all kinds of reactions to the picture on the platform.

Fans react to Mike McGee’s wedding picture with Annika Sorenstam on Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Mike McGee recently posted a picture of himself standing next to his wife Annika Sorenstam. The golfer stands smiling along with her husband in the picture. McGee also wrote a heartwarming caption along with the picture.

They wrote, “14 years ago today, we exchanged our vows and I became the luckiest guy in the world. I love you so much sweetie. Thank you for everything you do.” And fans are giving all their love to it. Here’s what some of them had to say:

Read More: Priceless Moment Between Charlie Woods and Annika Sorenstam’s Son Goes Viral Among Golf Fans

Coming up on the top, famous actor and host John O’Hurley gave a compliment to the Spectacular picture and said it was “beautiful”. While LPGA Hall of Famer and three-time major Winner Nancy Lopez also commented on the post. “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!” she wrote.

While other fans also wished a happy wedding anniversary to the famous couple in the comments. They also wished the two many more wonderful years ahead.

While some also pointed out how beautiful the picture was and how McGee looked in it.

Is McGee Sorenstam’s first husband?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘Husband to the GOAT’, as it says in McGee’s Twitter bio, the basketball professional has had a wonderful career of his own. However, he was not Sorenstam’s first husband. Before McGee, the golf star was married to David Esch for nearly 8 years.

December 17, 2022, Orlando, Florida, USA: Annika Sorenstam L hugs her son Will McGee on the 18th green after the first round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Orlancdo USA – ZUMAw109 20221217_zap_w109_035 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

She met her former husband in 1994 at the Moon Valley Country Club. Sorenstam was still a rookie when she got engaged to Esch in 1995 after dating for a few months. The two got married in 1997, but after things didn’t work out between them, they split up in 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Despite being a basketballer, McGee has a strong connection with golf as well. Jerry McGee, a former American professional golfer, was Mike’s father. Sorenstam and McGee have two kids together – Ava Madelyn McGee and William Nicholas McGee. The golf legend also played with his son at the PNC Championship in 2022.

Watch This Story: Tiger Woods Made a Disheartening Confession About His Broken Marriage