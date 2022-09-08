A great, big visual arts weekend in San Diego

This weekend in the arts: New exhibitions at Bread and Salt, Best Practice, Athenaeum Art Center, ICA San Diego North, Cannon Art Gallery, and the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library; three stages of music at the San Diego Festival of Arts; and “Come Fall in Love” at The Old Globe.

Yasmine Kasem, Keaton Macon and paper works at Bread and Salt

Visual art

If you hit up Barrio Art Crawl this weekend, be sure to head a few blocks over to the Bread and Salt complex in Logan Heights for multiple exhibition openings on Saturday evening. In addition, Quint ONE will hold a closing reception for the May-ling Martinez installation, “Luminous Emergence.”

Yasmine Kasem, ‘Middle,’ at Bread and Salt main gallery

San Diego-based interdisciplinary artist Yasmine Kasem is opening a Solo exhibition in Bread and Salt’s main gallery, on view Saturday through Oct. 23, 2022. Kasem identifies as a queer, Muslim, Egyptian-American woman, and her art is intertwined with her lived experience — using abstraction along with traditional Arab and Islamic narratives and imagery. This exhibition features all new works, including textiles and sculptures.

Bonus tidbit: I learned from the recent Bread and Salt podcast Episode featuring Kasem that she was on her way to becoming a jazz drummer before getting distracted by a ceramics class in college. Listen to her conversation with Bread and Salt’s Thomas DeMello here.

The main gallery hours are 11 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Sunday.

Keaton Macon, ‘Everything Must Go,’ at Best Practice

Los Angeles artist Keaton Macon has a Solo exhibition opening Saturday at Best Practice, on view through Oct. 15. “Everything Must Go” is a collection of painted renderings, to scale, of Macon’s record collection. The record covers represent a visceral nostalgia but also a metaphor: the record is a derivative from the master copy and is both fragile and enduring at the same time. Best Practice gallery hours are 11 am to 4 pm Tuesday through Saturday.

Courtesy of Best Practice Work by artist Keaton Macon will be on view in a Solo exhibition at Best Practice gallery beginning Sept. 10, 2022.

‘Paper, Print and Bind: A Celebration of Paper’ at Athenaeum Art Center

At the Athenaeum Art Center in Logan Heights is a collection of paper-based works alongside artist-made books — all from artists who have collaborated with or taught at the Athenaeum in the past. Jean Lowe, May-ling Martinez and Bhavna Mehta are among the seven artists with artworks on view. Seventeen artists have contributed books, including Xpetra Ernándes, Michael Kuch, Mary Ellen Long, Bhavna Mehta and others — plus the Typography and book arts class at Scripps College. On view through Oct. 22, 2022. Gallery hours are 11 am to 4 pm Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Details: Opening reception is 5 pm-8 pm on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Gallery hours and closing dates vary (see above). 1955 Julian Ave., Logan Heights. Free.

‘Limitless Growth, Limited World’

Visual art

The Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego’s North campus will hold a reception to kick off their new season and celebrate the two new artists now on view: Ghana-born Yaw Owusu, who will be working in residence for the next month with an exhibition on view through Nov. 20, and regional artist Carolina Caycedo. Caycedo’s exhibition of digital collages using Puerto Rico’s paper bonds has been on view for a few weeks and will be up through Oct. 30.

Artist Yaw Owusu is shown in an undated photo.

Owusu’s work also is rooted in currency, the literal metals from pennies. Throughout his residency, he’ll transform pennies into new objects, drawing attention to the meaning of value and wealth. Owusu will be “in residence” and working on-site from 3 pm-5 pm on Sunday, as well as every Saturday and Sunday for the rest of the month.

Details: Opening reception is 6 pm Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Additional gallery hours this weekend are noon to 5 pm Saturday and Sunday. ICA San Diego North, 1550 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. Free.

Courtesy of Lois Lambert Gallery, Gallery of Functional Art “Cork Arm Chair” by artist Gabriel Weise will be on view at Cannon Art Gallery beginning Sept. 10, 2022.

‘The Chair’

Visual art

The City of Carlsbad’s public gallery opens a new group exhibition this weekend.

The exhibition is called “The Chair,” and it features, well, chairs. Some are utilitarian, fully functional as chairs, while others are more delicate and decorative sculptures. It’s all an Homage to a very human design used as much for rest as it is for work.

Eighteen artists have contributed chairs, including Wendy Maruyama, Matthew Hebert, James Watts, Adam John Manley, Nina Karavasiles, Gabriel Weise and more.

Details: Opens Saturday, Sept. 10, with a reception from 5 pm-7 pm On view through Dec. 3, 2022. Gallery hours are noon to 7 pm Tuesday through Thursday; and noon to 5 pm Friday and Saturday. Cannon Art Gallery, 1775 Dove Lane, Carlsbad. Free.

Faiya Fredman and Derek Boshier at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library

Derek Boshier / Athenaeum Music & Arts Library Artist Derek Boshier’s “Cubist Historian” is part of his exhibition, “Occupations,” on view at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library beginning Sept. 9, 2022.

Visual art

“Continuum: The Art of Faiya Fredman” is a retrospective of the work of Fredman, who passed away in 2020. Her long career resulted in a broad range of works that push the boundaries of form, material and style — with painting, sculpture, puppets and more.

“Occupations” is a Solo exhibition of UK artist Derek Boshier, who studied in London in the 1960s alongside prominent artists in the British Pop Art movement. For this exhibition, Boshier has drawn an array of actions and roles (“occupations”) absurdly coming out of human heads.

Details: Both exhibitions open with a reception from 6:30-8:30 pm on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. On view through Nov. 10, 2022. Gallery hours are 10 am to 5:30 pm Tuesday through Saturday. The Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Free.

‘Come Fall in Love: The DDLJ Musical’

Theater

Another Broadway-bound musical is getting its start in San Diego. The 1995 hit Hindi-language musical rom-com “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” is affectionately referred to by its initials, “DDLJ.” The story follows two young people living overseas who fall in love, but one of them faces an arranged marriage in India. The script has finally been adapted for the stage by Nell Benjamin (who also adapted “Mean Girls” and “Legally Blonde” for Broadway, along with a number of off-Broadway credits), with new music by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, and Choreography by Rob Ashford as well as associate choreographer Shruti Merchant. For the world Premiere production at The Old Globe, Aditya Chopra, the original film’s Writer and director, also leads this crew as director.

Details: Through Oct. 16, 2022. This weekend’s shows are 8 pm Thursday and Friday; 2 pm and 8 pm Saturday; and 7 pm Sunday. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. $52+.

San Diego Festival of the Arts

Music, Visual art

Art, artisans, vendors, music, food and drink converge on the Surf Cup Sports Park this weekend for this two-day festival. But let’s focus on the music. There are three stages, with about two dozen performances from mid-morning until the late afternoon each day.

Some highlights: singer-songwriter duo Shhhhh will perform their indie tunes at 12:40 on Sunday on the main stage. Classical guitarist Fred Benedetti performs two sets, 3:10 pm on Saturday afternoon and 10:40 am on Sunday. Westwind Brass will play at 11:10 am Saturday, followed by jazz guitarist Peter Sprague. Find the full music lineup here.

Details: 10 am to 6 pm Saturday, Sept. 10 and 10 am to 5 pm Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. San Diego Surf Cup Sports Park, 14989 Via de la Valle, Del Mar. $13. Note: this event is 21+.

