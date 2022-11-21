A Grapevine artist’s journey from stay-at-home mom to Target’s store shelves

Stay-at-home Grapevine mom Roma Osowo always knew there was something more she should be doing with her life.

As a spiritual woman, she would pray every night for guidance. It came when her husband, Ayodele, asked her why she stopped painting. Growing up on Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, her hobby had been painting coconut trees, sunsets and ocean landscapes.

Her Hobby is now a profession, and her work is being showcased in Target stores this week and next. Osowo has nearly 20 pieces of art available in Target stores and online through Dec. 4. Her work, also available on her website, sells for between $9 and $72.

In college, she would give her art away to friends as gifts. When she moved from the Caribbean to Rochester, NY, with her husband, she put her brushes away and became a stay-at-home mom and homeschool teacher to her two children — daughter Shayo, 14, and son Tosin, 17.

In December 2016, after a 10-year sabbatical from her passion and after a move to the Dallas area, Osowo began creating art in her garage for no one other than herself.

“I couldn’t stop because it was just so therapeutic,” said Osowo, 42. “I was creating and hiding the pieces because I thought, ‘Oh gosh, nobody’s gonna want these.’ I was embarrassed a little bit.”

For Osowo, the painting was time away from her daily routine and social media, and it helped renew her creativity.

“Walking away from whatever you’re constantly exposed to, and doing something different … brings us back to life creatively,” Osowo said.

In late 2017, Hurricanes Irma and Maria Struck the Caribbean Islands and Puerto Rico, inspiring Osowo to bring her work out of her garage and into the public eye.

“My islands were devastated. I knew people who lost everything. So I felt a really heavy weight to do an auction and try to raise money,” Osowo said. “That’s what pushed me into showing my work and getting it going.”

To her surprise, people bought her paintings, and she was able to help several families. With the confidence boost, she branched into pop-ups in coffee shops, donating her work to auctions and pleading with local stores that agreed to let her sell her artwork.

Her entrepreneurial instinct was key, said James Hart, director of social innovation, creative and arts entrepreneurship at Southern Methodist University. They pointed to research by the Strategic National Arts Alumni project.

“They noticed that if artists act entrepreneurially, within their careers, they increase the likelihood of making a living in the arts in which they were trained” by 148%, Hart said.

Osowo’s diverse background and perspective on the world drew her to abstract art that caters to the viewer. She paints in vibrant colors common to her West Indian heritage.

“Working with abstracts allows the viewer to kind of see what they need in the piece. Something that comes from what they’re wanting to see, and it comes to life in the piece,” Osowo said.

A Publishing company found Osowo on Instagram and asked if she would be interested in having her work pitched to Target as the seventh artist in a series featuring different techniques, backgrounds and world experiences.

Osowo said she plans to continue refining her artwork, but eventually, she wants to get into interior home design.

“I love to work large,” she said.