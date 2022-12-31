A goal-setting expert’s top 10 tips for aiming and achieving big in 2023

To the thousands of Weekly listeners of Law Of Attraction Changed My Life, Francesca Amber is a straight-talking single mum who wants to help people ‘live their best goddamn life’… with a sprinkling of help from the universe.

I am Lucky that I can call Fran – the UK’s top self-improvement podcaster – a friend. I met her way back in 2015 when she did my eyelash extensions in a small, window-less room she rented in the basement of a Hairdressers in Highbury, North London. We would Natter away for hours about our lives, listen to true crime podcasts, and she spoke to me about her interest in the Law of Attraction, the theory that if you’re of a positive Mindset and focused on specific things, you’ll get them… and more. Having dipped my toe (or more accurately, both feet and most of my lower limbs) in to the world of wowI was all ears.

Her biggest win at that time was manifesting a husband, but not just any husband, a man she had glimpsed on a dating site but never spoken to – until she was set up on a blind date with him years later. She tells the story so well herself I won’t try to.

For hours every month I would lie in that freezing cold room as Fran labored over my lashes, a plug-in heater, fleecy blanket and her chihuahua Ava keeping me warm, and she would tell me how she wanted her own salon. I remember her being very specific about it. It would be local, bright, have big windows, be airy, have a dedicated room for spray tans and spaces that she could rent out to other beauticians to boost her income and allow her to expand her business.

‘Being so specific,’ I suggested, ‘might limit what you can find? Especially around here.’

‘Well, that’s what I want,’ she would reply with a smile as she methodically continued parting my lashes and sticking in a false one.

And then it happened. She told me she was leaving the little room to start seeing clients in her own place. It was barely two minutes walk away. She had teamed up with a hairdresser pal with a similar vision to her, Struck a deal with the property’s Landlord to take it on and boom, after a lot of late nights doing DIY after finishing seeing eyelash and spray tan clients, Fran had her bright , Airy salon and people Renting space from her.

It’s impossible to say if that leap from airless room to dream business hub simply happened because Fran ‘asked the universe’, or if there were a chain of events that led to a perfect outcome. Maybe she was simply in the right place at the right time. Fast forward to the present day and I have watched with pride as Fran – now a mum to three beautiful little girls – bought her dream house, soared to the top of the podcast charts, and most recently, Landed a book deal, all goals that she has been determined to bring to fruition.

Whether you believe in the law of attraction or not, there is one thing that I know about my friend, and that is no-one plans like Fran. And, with a new year just hours away, is there ever going to be a better time to sit down and map out the next 12 months? Whether you want to save money, travel more, smash a fitness goal, learn something new, or just be more spontaneous, a a goal without a plan is just a dream.

On New Year’s Day 2022 Fran Hosted an Intensive ‘goal setting workshop’ for her podcast listeners and members of her self-development book club, and it yielded fulfilling results for her and hundreds of others. She’s doing the same this year (get your tickets here), but if you can’t wait until then, she’s shared ten tips with Women’s Health which will help you set – and most importantly stick – to your 2023 goals.

Francesca Amber’s top 10 goal setting tips

