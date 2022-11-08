A goal in both halves of every game Tonight at 25/1 with Sky Bet!

The Carabao Cup is back and taking center stage this week for the third round across the next three days, with seven matches taking place tonight.

P.A The Carabao Cup third round takes place this week, with seven matches tonight!

Seven of the 16 third round matches are taking place tonight, with teams spanning all four divisions.

There are four Premier League teams in action this evening, with two of them playing each other on the south coast as Bournemouth take on Everton.

This evening’s Carabao Cup matches are (7:45pm kick off):

Bournemouth v Everton

Brentford v Gillingham

Bristol City v Lincoln

Burnley v Crawley

Leicester v Newport

MK Dons v Morecambe

Stevenage v Charlton

There are some potential Giant Killings to be made from tonight’s games, most notably the two League Two sides making the trips to Premier League opponents in the form of Brentford v Gillingham and Leicester v Newport.

A win tonight would book their place in the last 16 of the competition, and just three wins away from a Wembley final.

