A Goal For Gus: Erik Gustafsson Scores First Goal As A Washington Capital

Screenshot: NBC Sports Washington

Washington Capitals defenseman Erik Gustafsson scored his first goal of the 2022-23 regular season on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs and former Caps goaltender Ilya Samsonov in his 32nd game of the campaign.

Gustafsson notched his first lit lamp at the 11:12 mark of the first period at Capital One Arena, on assists from Sonny Milano and John Carlson.

The goal marks Gustafsson’s first as a member of the Capitals, who signed him to a one-year contract in free agency this past summer to bolster their defensive corps. The 30-year old blueliner has now recorded a goal and 10 assists on the 2022-23 season, coming into the night’s game averaging 19:11 of ice time a night for Head Coach Peter Laviolette.

About Michael Fleetwood

Michael Fleetwood was born into a family of diehard Capitals fans and has been watching games as long as he can remember. He was born the year the Capitals went to their first Stanley Cup Final, and is a diehard Caps fan, the owner of the very FIRST Joe Beninati jersey and since then, has met Joe himself. His favorite player became former Capital Nate Schmidt after he met Schmidt in a Hershey hotel while in Hershey PA to see the Bears play, shortly after Schmidt was injured during a conditioning stint. Michael is also a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Orioles, and enjoys photography, watching WildEarth TV’s SafariLive live safaris, and watching animals in his spare time. (Photo by Adam Vingan in 2014 at the Capitals Development Camp).

This entry was posted in News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button