A Goal For Gus: Erik Gustafsson Scores First Goal As A Washington Capital

Washington Capitals defenseman Erik Gustafsson scored his first goal of the 2022-23 regular season on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs and former Caps goaltender Ilya Samsonov in his 32nd game of the campaign.

Gustafsson notched his first lit lamp at the 11:12 mark of the first period at Capital One Arena, on assists from Sonny Milano and John Carlson.

Washington grabs an early lead with a goal from Gustafsson scoring on ex-Cap Ilya Samsonov. 1-0 @Capitals #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ldJAnmpuJT — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) December 18, 2022

The goal marks Gustafsson’s first as a member of the Capitals, who signed him to a one-year contract in free agency this past summer to bolster their defensive corps. The 30-year old blueliner has now recorded a goal and 10 assists on the 2022-23 season, coming into the night’s game averaging 19:11 of ice time a night for Head Coach Peter Laviolette.

Erik Gustafsson scores his first goal of the season and his first goal as a Capital to give Washington a 1-0 lead. Gustafsson Ranks third among Capitals defensemen

in points (1g, 10a) this season. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 18, 2022