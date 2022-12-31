A gloss on domestic, international front as Mugisha embarks on Presidential chores

Internationally, Uganda shone during the 2022 ISF World Schools’ Cross-country Championship held at the Snow Sports Complex in Slovakia. Uganda won the overall titles for either gender and also took the fair play. Morocco came second (silver) and Spain scooped Bronze after finishing third.

In 2022, the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) is one of those stand-out independent sports bodies that performed beyond the bare minimum.

Domestically, internal competitions were held among the different secondary schools both for in-door and out-door disciplines with ball games I and II held in Gulu and Lira cities respectively.

The national Finals of the football competition were hosted by Mvara Secondary School in Arua city, West Nile region.

