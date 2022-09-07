A Girl Hilariously Messes Up When Asked To Name 5 NBA Players: “Steven Curry And Kyrie James”

Don’t ask me why, but it seems like every NBA fan’s favorite activity is to challenge their girlfriends to name players or teams who play or played in the association. More often than not, this leads to hilarious moments that go viral on social media. With the increased popularity of platforms like TikTok, it’s more common to see these challenges nowadays.

Some ladies have a big knowledge of the game, and many fans love to see that, but when it’s the opposite, a lot of people tend to make fun of them. Recently, one fan quizzed his girlfriend to name five current NBA players, and the fact that NBA stars and Celebrities have been connected for a while now helped her first.

However, after she ran out of options, things got a little crazy. One video has been making the rounds on social media, showing a girl that mentioned five current NBA players, Messing up names and players who aren’t even in the league anymore.

Girl Messes Up When Asked To Name 5 Current NBA Players

In the beginning, it was all fine, as she mentioned Tristan Thompson and Blake Griffin. Why? Because they’ve dated members of the Kardashian clan.

“Who else has dated the Kardashians,” she asked herself.

Then, she kept mentioning players who have a history with the Kardashian family, but one of them wasn’t even active. She later mentioned Kris Humphries, but that wasn’t the worst part of it. She Confused Stephen Curry’s name and mixed up LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

“Oh, uhm… The Warriors guy… Steven Curry,” she said before saying the strangest name of all. “Kyrie…James?”

She even mentioned ‘that weird guy from Sacramento’ Bogdan Bogdanovic, but once again, it was a big fail after she said ‘Blashon Blavloyovlich.’

To put the cherry on the top, when the boyfriend said that Kyrie Irving and LeBron James were two different people, she claimed that Bron was dead. Perhaps she was thinking of Kobe Bryant, but it’s good to know that she has an idea of ​​what’s been happening around the league.

This was a fun challenge, and it started pretty well for the lady. If she had mentioned James Harden and Devin Booker, things would have gone better for her, even with Steven Curry in the mix. You can tell she puts in the effort, and that’s always good. Hopefully, more NBA fans can ask the same thing to their girlfriends and show off who has the biggest knowledge about the NBA.