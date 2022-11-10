A gift of appreciation | VTx

The children of a notable former Virginia Tech Professor are honoring their parent’s unyielding dedication to the arts at Virginia Tech in an inspiring way.

Professor Emeritus and celebrated artist Dean Carter (1922-2013) helped establish the art department at Virginia Tech in 1950 and served as its head for 10 years, teaching sculpture, drawing, and art history from 1950-92. His wife Rosina, 95 and still living in Blacksburg, supported the university’s arts initiatives in various capacities over the years.

In 1992, the couple established the Dean and Rosina Carter Scholarship, which is given to outstanding visual arts students in their junior year at Virginia Tech. Dean said he benefited during his career from others’ generosity and wanted to give talented undergraduates similar opportunities.

After Dean passed away in 2013, Rosina carried on her commitment to the arts, regularly attending events at the Moss Arts Center, where she particularly enjoyed Classical music and dance performances.

Dean and Rosina’s five children share their parents’ appreciation for the arts. Their son, Clem Carter, an attorney who splits his time between Richmond and Blacksburg, is a member of the Moss Arts Partners. This group of Ambassadors and Advocates helps advance and guide the mission of the Moss Arts Center, which includes fostering the center’s development goals and strategies and expanding community awareness of the center’s programs and impact through philanthropy, strategic partnerships, and outreach.

It was through his service with the group that he discovered a unique way to celebrate his parents’ tireless work to advance the arts at the university and beyond — naming a seat in the Moss Arts Center’s Anne and Ellen Fife Theater in the couple’s honor. Clem shared the idea with his siblings — Frances Carter Stephens; Katharine Kerrane; Tom Carter ’81, MS ’83; and Mary Farrell — who wholeheartedly agreed.

“We saw this as the perfect opportunity to honor mom and dad for their long commitment to the arts at Virginia Tech,” Clem said.