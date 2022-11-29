A Gift for Sharing Slovenia

Not all UW connections with Slovenia require language proficiency. Since 1963, the UW and the University of Ljubljana have participated in an exchange — in English — with most visits lasting two to four weeks. During the visits, Faculty pursue a research project in collaboration with colleagues from the host institution, deliver lectures, and moderate seminar sessions. The Presidents of both Universities formalized the exchange in 1978, with two or three Faculty participating annually from each institution. To date, nearly 40 UW departments have been represented.

Biggins hiking in the Pohorje Mountains of Northeastern Slovenia in June 1983. Photo by Geoff Husič.

Biggins currently chairs the UW-University of Ljubljana Scholars Exchange Committee. There is no one more committed to the exchange program, as his current matching gift demonstrates. Years before making the gift, Biggins convinced a close friend, Roma Boniecka, to establish an Endowment in support of the program.

Biggins met Boniecka when he was in graduate school. She taught Polish language, and Biggins — always eager to learn a new language — studied with her. That led to a friendship that endured for many decades. In her last years, Boniecka expressed to Biggins that she wanted to give him some money, an offer he repeatedly declined. And then he had an idea. “I told her the Greatest gift she could give me would be to provide permanent support for the UW-University of Ljubljana exchange program and Slovene studies at UW, and it would even be tax-deductible,” Biggins recalls. “And she replied, ‘Sure, where do I sign?’”

The Roma Boniecka – Anna Cienciala Endowment was established in 2016. When Boniecka died in 2019 and left a bequest for Biggins and his wife in her will, they decided to make some of those funds available to the Endowment as well. Biggins credits his wife with proposing a matching gift to encourage others to add to the Endowment .

The timing of the gift is particularly appropriate, as the UW-University of Ljubljana exchange will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023. This coming year also marks the beginning of a new student exchange with the University of Ljubljana, with up to 24 undergraduate and graduate students from UW and UL participating.

Biggins, who also serves as Honorary Consul of Slovenia for Washington State , will not be among those traveling to central Europe soon. He has been to Slovenia 13 times, but his priority now is helping others discover the country that has fascinated him for decades.

“There will be an opportunity for me to return to Slovenia sometime when it will be really useful,” he says, “but at the moment, the most productive thing I can do is keep building the exchange program and Slovene studies at UW. I’m happy to do that.”