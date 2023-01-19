A fun, interactive way to introduce students to goal-setting￼

Get students thinking about what they would like to accomplish in the new year with a digital 2023 Vision Board Activity using Google Slides in a creative way. Parents: you can try this at home with your children too, and print out the end result to display!

Here is one way to accomplish this in six simple steps:

Define “vision board.” Let students know that a vision board, simply put, is a visual representation of their goals. These can be used to manifest your goals and what you envision your year will look like. Oftentimes, these are created on poster paper using Magazine cut-outs. However, we are taking this concept and adding a technology component to it. Discuss goal-setting and provide examples. This part can be adjusted depending on the age group you are working with. I had my students brainstorm six goals on a sheet of paper, and at least one had to be an academic-based goal. These expectations are up to you and what you know works with your kiddos! Create a rough draft and edit. Anytime I have a writing assignment, I like to follow both of these steps. Even though I was not requiring complete sentences, I still had students jot down their goals on paper. This allows me to help students edit their thoughts before working on the final digital piece. Post the template is your platform of choice. I prefer and continuously use Google Classroom to post any digital assignments. I make sure to choose the option to give each student a copy of the template, too. I modeled how to add pictures and text boxes to their template. Encourage creativity. Even though I display my personal example, I always encourage students to be creative and think outside the box. This activity is meant to motivate them and remind them of what they want their year to look like. Therefore, the more unique, the better! Print and save the final draft. Upon completion, I make sure to either print these in color or send them to parents to print. This way, students can display these in their own homes!

What are other ways you can encourage goal setting in your classroom or at home? Let us know at @ArizonaEducator on Twitter or Arizona PBS KIDS on Facebook!

Examples