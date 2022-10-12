A Fresh Look For Maryland Women’s Basketball

In addition to the versatility, the Terps will look different from last year in a lot of ways, especially in terms of the fresh faces on the court. They brought in five transfers—Abby Meyers (Princeton), Elisa Pinzan (University of South Florida), Allie Kubek (Towson), Brinae Alexander (Vanderbilt) and Lavender Briggs (Florida)—and also added a Quartet of freshmen for a total of nine new players.

“When you look at the rest of the transfers and the incoming freshman we brought in, they’re all winners,” Frese said. “I think that common ingredient is what you’re looking for (in the transfer portal).

“For us at Maryland, for our team, it is going to be a unique team and season for us this year,” she added. “You will continue to see a lot of our team traits, going to be very similar that we’ve had in the past. But we’re also going to try a lot of different concepts.”

Meyers was a particularly big get in the transfer portal for Maryland. Not only was she the 2022 Ivy League Player of the Year, she is also a Maryland native who grew up going to games at XFINITY Center and cheering on the Terps.

She joined Frese and senior returner Diamond Miller in Minneapolis and expressed her satisfaction with her experiences on the new team.

“It’s actually been a great learning experience for me,” Meyers said. “I definitely see myself to have a leadership role, but really it starts off with earning the trust and respect of my younger teammates and my new teammates. For me, it’s just been about finding the balance there and just working hard.”