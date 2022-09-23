A four-peat for Newnan Volleyball

For the fourth year in a row, the Newnan Lady Cougars volleyball team took home the Amber McClure-Fayerweather Trophy for winning the Coweta Cup.

The Lady Cougars (21-6) won the first match of the night against Northgate 2-0 (25-12, 25-15) and then defeated East Coweta 2-0 (25-19, 25-20) in the finale to claim another title.

In the other game of the evening, East Coweta defeated Northgate 2-1 (25-13, 23-25, 15-11). Emma Flanagan led the Lady Cougars with nine kills against the Lady Vikings while Keely James led the way with 15 assists.

After the East Coweta defeat of Northgate, the Cup Championship was set. Newnan had the advantage of a raucous student section on their side, and the Lady Cougars played right into it. Newnan Head Coach Precious White said, “Our girls feed off that. They need that energy to know that people want them to perform at a high level. It is like they’re putting on a show.”

The game was also an opportunity for Mattie Lovett to show off her play again. She finished with 17 kills and dominated the match’s second half.

Coach White said of Lovett, “She was on fire. She’s very determined. She has a spot she wants to hit and is not stopping until she hits it.”

With the Coweta Cup in hand, the Lady Cougars now turn their focus to a regional championship. There are three undefeated teams in region 5-6A, Newnan, Paulding County and Alexander. All three will meet Tuesday night at Paulding County to decide the top spot.

East Coweta has already clinched the top spot in region 2-7A and will be the top seed in the region tournament to be held at Campbell High School in October.

The Lady Indians (19-10) will be home on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, against Konos Academy for their senior night.

Northgate is currently tied with Harris County and Northside Columbus in region 3-5A. Their next game is at The Heritage School on Monday night at 6:30 pm