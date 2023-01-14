A former John Curtis linebacker reacts to his College Football Hall of Fame selection | Prep Sports

Former John Curtis linebacker Michael Stonebreaker will enter the College Football Hall of Fame during an Awards dinner Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.

Stonebreaker, who played in college at Notre Dame, found out about his enshrinement when former college teammate Chris Zorich called to share the news, which had just been broadcast on ESPN before Monday’s national championship game.

Stonebreaker figured there was a chance he could enter the Hall when he was named as a finalist for the first time in June. But the first thing he asked was if former Notre Dame defensive back Todd Lyght also got picked.

“Todd and I played at Notre Dame together and we both were on the ballot,” said Stonebreaker, who learned from Zorich that Lyght did not get voted in by the panel of former players and coaches. “We would have liked to go in together. That was disappointing. But being Nominated and chosen, being recognized by the National Football Foundation and that group, it’s an honor.”

Stonebreaker was twice a first-team all-American selection and played on a national championship team when the Fighting Irish won a title in 1988. He finished third in Butkus Award voting in the 1988 and 1990 seasons, when he registered 104 and 95 tackles in those seasons, respectively. Additionally, Stonebreaker had eight career pass breakups and five interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

When inducted, Stonebreaker will be among 49 Notre Dame players in the Hall of Fame. Included among them are former teammates Tim Brown, Raghib “Rocket” Ismail, Aaron Taylor and Zorich.

Also in the Hall are Stonebreaker’s head coach, Lou Holtz, and his defensive coordinator, Barry Alvarez.

“When you start playing football and when you’re playing football, like with me, I played because I enjoyed playing the game,” Stonebreaker said. “I went up (to Notre Dame) and played every down as hard as I could. When you do that and you come from a program like I came from at John Curtis Christian School, they teach you fundamentally sound football.”

While at Curtis, Stonebreaker played on teams that won three consecutive state championships from 1983-85. He arrived at Notre Dame in 1986 and recalled how he made an early impression.

“Back in those days, Notre Dame Offensive linemen were 6-foot-5, 6-7, 300 pounds,” the 6-foot Stonebreaker said. “They were massive human beings. I remember going through a drill a week or two into camp. It was one of those dills with a linebacker and an (offensive) lineman, and a running back behind him.”

When it was Stonebreaker’s turn, “it was me against the Offensive guard. I got my hands inside his chest pads, stood him up and tackled the man with the ball behind the line of scrimmage.”

“People were celebrating,” Stonebreaker said. “It was always a big atmosphere during those drills.”

Stonebreaker said how the Notre Dame coaches removed the one large Offensive lineman, replaced him with another one and asked Stonebreaker to do it again.

“Let’s run it again,” Stonebreaker remembered them saying. “We ran it again with the same results.”

“Ok, that’s enough,” Stonebreaker remembered hearing the coaches say.

Stonebreaker credited much of what he learned about playing linebacker to Leon Curtis, his high school position coach.

“We were taught to keep a base and keep your head on a swivel and run to the football and run through the blockers,” Stonebreaker said. “Having that base when I got up to Notre Dame, I was ready for the next level.”

After college, the Chicago Bears selected Stonebreaker in the ninth round of the 1991 NFL draft. He played three seasons in the league with the Bears, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

His final two games came while with the Saints in 1994. Stonebreaker’s father, Steve, played seven NFL seasons, the final two with the Saints in the 1960s.

Stonebreaker now is the owner and operating partner of NO Brew Coffee, a cold-drip, handcrafted coffee product. They have four daughters aged between 27 and 12 years old.

Nearly three decades have passed since Stonebreaker last played football.

“It’s tough watching football for me because you can’t do anything about the outcome of the game,” he said. “If you need a three-and-out, in my mind you’re making three tackles and getting off the field. It’s not that fun for me to watch when you can’t have any control on the outcome.”

The sport has changed since they played.

“It’s an Offensive league geared towards putting points on the board,” he said. “Some people think that’s fun to watch. ‘Oh, 38-35, it’s a great game.’ Well, it’s a bad game. That’s how it’s set up: your quarterbacks are your highest paid players. They are treated on a different level. There are 11 guys on the field. Everyone is an equal part of the game.”

Stonebreaker was one of 11 players on the field for the Notre Dame defense, and it was his outsized production as a linebacker that put him in the College Football Hall of Fame.