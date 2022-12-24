‘A force of love’ Making art accessible in Benzie County

December 24—BENZONIA — Jenn Ryan believes everyone’s an artist.

Ryan did not study art in college, nor is she classically trained in art, but she developed a passion for it as a young adult.

Now, in her home community, she dedicates her time to creating spaces for people around her to explore their artistic side and access the resources to do so.

Last September, Ryan and a few others wanted there to be more art classes and workshops at Grow Benzie, a community center that offers fiscal management, grant support and communications support for nonprofits, community collaborations, including networks, and food entrepreneurs.

They formed the Benzie Art Guild to start hosting affordable events and workshops related to art at Grow Benzie.

“We’re a group of artists and lovers of art who just want to provide more accessibility to arts and culture within our county,” Ryan said.

Ryan grew up in Honor, and she attended Benzie County Central Schools. To her, giving back to this community where she has lived for most of her life is vital.

“It’s the most important thing we can do,” she said.

The Art Guild has Hosted monthly workshops, free drawing nights every month, watercolor classes, Batik and spoken-word workshops, as well as a few events, like a Poetry reading.

The Art Guild also has helped out with Florence Fest, which is a one-day, multimedia arts exhibition at Grow Benzie in the summer.

“She’s an amazing pillar in our community out in Benzie,” Peyton Campbell said of Ryan.

Campbell, a member of the Art Guild and the director of Florence Fest, thinks of Ryan as a Champion of others and a passionate, nurturing and caring person.

Not only does Ryan’s work make art more accessible, she also has the ability to open up space for people to heal through art, Campbell said.

“She’s a force of love,” Campbell said.

Not only does Ryan hope to make art more accessible to others, she also is driven by the idea that art is healing, she said.

In 2014, Ryan and her family faced a tragic loss. During that time, creating art and hosting painting circles with her family members helped them all to cope and survive.

For Ryan, art has always been healing, and she wants to help others tap into that power of art as well, she said.

“She creates a safe space for people to tap into their creative self, which there’s not a lot of opportunities out there for that,” said Josh Stoltz, the executive director at Grow Benzie. “She’s very soft-spoken. She’s kind and calm, and she’s a great listener.

There is so much unseen work she does to put on these workshops and events and maintain the Art Guild’s space, Stoltz said. But the time she puts in isn’t the whole of it.

Ryan does the work selflessly, and she helps people leave the Art Guild’s events feeling empowered to create the things they want to create, Stoltz said.

Her ability to make people feel safe and comfortable in creating art is especially effective for kids who may be stressed or have a lot on their minds, Stoltz said.

“She provides all the tools — whether it be paint brushes or pencils or whatever the project is — and invites them in an open way in a safe way for them to come to the table and participate,” Stoltz said.

And her perspective, that anyone can be an artist, means that she also invests a lot of time in others and helps them accomplish their goals.

“She very much sees people and their potential,” Paula Friedrich said.

Friedrich hosts drawing night for the Art Guild, the free monthly workshop where people can gather informally and practice art.

Ryan is good at seeing art and creativity in an all-encompassing way, and she always thinks that people have something to contribute, Friedrich said.

Ryan also is very generous with her time, and she has been able to create unique opportunities for people in Benzie County to create and experience art without having to travel far, Friedrich said.

Looking ahead, Ryan said she also hopes to someday set up a permanent or rotating exhibit at Grow Benzie of art from local artists.

Whatever her next project is, she is intent on staying involved, she said. Ryan encourages others to do the same, especially now, when it seems like political divides are creating deep rifts between people, even in tight-knit communities.

“I think it’s the way through this difficult time we’re in,” she said.