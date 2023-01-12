A Football Guy’s Perspective on Kentucky Basketball’s Struggles

I come in peace. I’m not here to argue “Basketball School” vs. “Football School.” Matter of fact, to my knowledge and, I may be wrong, I’ve never used that phrase. However, I Frequently say, “Football State” but that References the rise of high school football across the Commonwealth in terms of the quality of players, coaches, teams, and Collegiate prospects.

Full disclosure, I played basketball in high school. Truthfully, basketball was my first love. That ended when I showed up my senior year a couple of inches taller and exceeding 200 pounds. I grew out of my jump shot. My first recruiting letter came from Louisville head Coach Denny Crum. Looking back, I’m fairly certain that hundreds of other sophomores received the same letter, but I got to carry the Envelope in my parachute pants’ pocket which made me pretty cool to my friends.

My dad is a Kentucky high school basketball legend. Books have been written about him hitting two last-second shots and scoring 20 points in the title game in Carr Creek’s 1956 run through March. My childhood Memories are filled with supper table evenings with Big Fred listening to the Cats and the legendary Voices of Ralph Hacker and Cawood Ledford. We’d keep score on a tablet of paper and I’d get a dollar if I could accurately name the starting lineup and give their full bio information. I earned a lot of money in those days, or so I thought. I wore my socks and shot free throws like Kyle Macy. Charles Hurt was my favorite player. I attended the Joe B. Hall Basketball Camp like many other kids in our state and dreamed of a UK offer in the future. That eventually happened but in a different sport.

After playing football, basketball, and baseball at Cumberland High, I decided to make a go of it on the gridiron and signed a Scholarship to play football at the University of Kentucky. I wasn’t exactly a good SEC quarterback. I’m self-aware enough to say that and mean it. But, I tried my best to represent my home state with pride. We won more games than we lost my first year as a starter. That remains one of my athletic highlights.

But, no matter how big our games were or if we beat LSU, Indiana, or Georgia, the focus of the fans was almost always on the basketball team. Always basketball. College football head coaches tried to talk me out of signing with Kentucky by playing on basketball’s popularity. One SEC Coach told me on my visit to go see where the basketball team sleeps (Wildcat Lodge) and then compare that to where the football team lived (Kirwin-1). I have no visual support for the disparity, but it was obvious.

I didn’t like that, as you can imagine and there was always an unwritten rift between the two programs. I got over that somewhat towards the end of my career. Maybe I matured, but it helped that the hoops team consisted of dudes with whom I became lifelong friends such as John Pelphrey, Sean Woods, Deron Feldhouse, Richie Farmer, and so forth. Still, I rarely went to basketball games in college unless it included hosting recruits, but I still wanted my guys to win. The Duke loss crushed me. Those were my boys. After that team, I transitioned into being a normal, American college basketball fan which means that I start paying attention in March. But, this year is different.

Losses are adding up. Hostility among the fan base is nearing an all-time level. I feel for the fans and players. I often text my fellow KSR mates after recent losses and apologize because I know how much that program means to them. I feel for Tyler, Drew, Matt, Maria, and the crew. With all that said, here’s my take on Kentucky Basketball.

Nobody Is Blaming the Players

John Calipari is a unique cat. He’s bold, loud, and is THE leader that this state loved so dearly when things were good. The problem is, at the time this post was sent to the KSR editorial staff, things are not good. The UK Coach said after a recent home loss to a bad South Carolina team following a thumping at Alabama that the fans should blame him, not the players. As a casual observer who hates to see those that I love hurt, nobody is blaming the players, Cal. It’s the head coach that is justifiably receiving the brunt of the storm. It doesn’t have to stay this way.

I get why Cal said that. All coaches do. But, I feel that he lacked awareness when making that statement. Success brings on a dangerous double-edged sword. Those that I speak with are frustrated with Cal talking down to the supporters that buy tickets, travel without hesitation, and used to fill Rupp Arena to the rafters. They famously dropped mics and declared that Kentucky is the “Gold Standard.” That standard is tarnished.

Mark Stoops’ rise in popularity across Kentucky and the success of the football Cats are some of the most surprising and rewarding outcomes in my lifetime. It took the football leader many years to exceed a .500 record. Patience waned, but the Coach never wavered and shouldered the blame. Stoops faces the masses after both wins and losses; Cal, not so much. With every defeat in ten or so years, fans can relate to Stoops because losses appear to cut him to the core. His pain is always obvious. Stoops is relatable and connects with the average Kentuckian. Cal does not exactly exude the same relativity. That was okay during the dominant times. That doesn’t play well in hard times.

Can This Be Fixed?

I do not know. I don’t follow basketball enough to totally understand the extent of the Dribble Drive’s antiquity. I don’t study basketball Xs and Os as I do with football, but I can tell that something is off. The 2023 basketball Cats remind me of Kentucky football’s offense under Rich Scangarello. The current operation is clunky and not fluid. Can this be fixed? I sure hope so. I want this team to win. I want to see the players smile after victories. I want to text “Congratulations” after Ws to my KSR buddies. In other words, I want things to go back to normal. Does “Normal” include Calipari? We’ll see.

The Kentuckian in me expects the Cats to regain their status in the SEC and across the country. My wardrobe consists of Mostly blue and white attire with the goofy, new UK logo affixed. I used to get questions about the basketball team when I traveled out of state while Sporting UK gear. The looks I get when I say that I don’t really follow basketball too closely and focused on football were those of bemusement and a giggle. Now, not so much.

For decades, Kentucky dominated the conference at home and on the road. 2023 is different. Tennessee, Arkansas, and others are recruiting at a similar level as Kentucky and out X’ing and O’ing the Wildcats. I do understand that help is on the way with an upcoming super-class, but I feel that might not be enough. I hope I’m wrong. Things just feel different in Lexington. Rupp Arena has a bunch of seats disguised as fans. Speaking of fans, one was ejected from the arena after Sporting a sign that suggested that Calipari should move on to Texas. Things aren’t good. If you can or cannot relate, Lexington isn’t in a good mood and that’s not debatable. That hurts my feelings.

What Does All This Mean?

I stepped way out of my comfort zone to write this post. I talked to Tyler Thompson about writing a basketball post and she said to go for it. I trust Tyler and I realize that I’m opening myself up to Criticism and the “Stay in your lane” remarks. I get it. Trust me, after this one, I’m going back to my football world.

Team access and technology are much different today. Players and coaches are much more reachable via social media. Again, success brings a double-edged sword. Cal declared Kentucky was the Gold Standard, but his program can best be described as wobbly.

Cal is considered to be the best recruiter in the nation. I think that’s pretty much established. He also puts a plethora of players into the NBA. At first, that was okay because of winning, Final Fours, and one title. But, the current state of Xs and Os seems disconnected from today’s modern-day basketball world. Maybe another “Tweak” is coming. Let’s hope so. Late-game disasters have also been too frequent. This is not new. Think about it, NCAA Tournament losses to West Virginia, Kansas State, Indiana, and most famously Wisconsin have been a consistent thorn in Calipari’s side since the beginning.

I miss the swagger that Kentucky fans had for over a decade. A 9-16 season was followed by an embarrassing loss to St. Peters in the first round of the tournament combined with a 10-6 start to this season have things turned upside down in Lexington. I’d like to see a return to the good ole days. Not so much for me, but for my friends and the BBN. I hate that kids have to experience the “Not so good” Kentucky Basketball. I cherished those moments with my dad. I miss him and those times.

Again, I come in peace. I hope that Cal can right the ship and the Cats have another long run in the NCAA Tournament. This state needs that. No matter the economy or other hardships that Kentuckians experienced, Kentucky Basketball was always a point of pride. Kentuckians used to be able to put perceived outside negativity to the side for 40 minutes on game days. Our beloved state gets a bad rap for a lot of things. Kentucky Basketball was normally our escape. Basketball games were our time to say, ‘We are better than you and we’re going to make you like it.’ I miss that. I want them back. There is nothing more fun than the “Us vs. Them” attitude of a united fan base supporting a winning team.

I’m going back to my football life now. Let’s hope that Calipari can get this team going and back to winning ways before it’s too late.