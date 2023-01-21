A flurry of elite recruits will be in The Swamp this weekend

Florida football has been in the news of the recruiting industry a lot recently for all the wrong reasons.

This weekend, they’re looking to rebalance themselves and start to make some noise in the 2024 cycle. 14 recruits from the 2024 cycle will be on campus this weekend, in addition to four 2025 athletes, and two 2026 prospects.

Billy Napier has two current commits visiting this weekend in the class of 2024 in Myles Graham and Chauncey Bowens.

Graham, a four-star linebacker out of Atlanta, Georgia, has been committed to the Gators since August of 2022. 247 Sports has him ranked as the 62nd-best player in the nation, and the 4th-best LB in his class.

Graham is one of the hardest hitters in the class, and also has experience playing running back. His father, Earnest Graham, played running back for the Gators and had a career in the NFL.

Chauncey Bowens, a four-star running back out of North Palm Beach, Florida, is the Gators’ other commit making the trip this weekend. 247 has him ranked as the 278th-best player in the class of 2024 and the 23rd-best RB.

Bowens has good speed with a Verified 11.17 in the 100-meter dash, but his strong stature and powerful leg drive have him running over Defenders vs running around them.

Here’s the rest of the visitors coming to campus this weekend:

Florida football class of 2024 visitors:

4-star TE Caleb Odom

4-star DB Travaris Banks

4-star ATH Kylan Fox

4-star LB Adarius Hayes (Crystal ball: 100% UF)

4-star LB Rodney Hill

3-DB Cameron Keys

3-LB Joseph Phillips

3-DL Malik Blocton

Edge Adam Kissayi

LB Jordyn Perkins

S Andy Jaffe

Florida football class of 2025 visitors:

4-star LB Gavin Nix

4-star RB Anthony Rogers

S Hilton Stubbs

LB Travis Alford

Florida football class of 2026 visitors:

WR Naeem Burroughs

DL Bryce Perry-Wright

