A few hours before the match in Ligue 1, Galtier’s goal with Lionel Messi is revealed

A few hours before the match against Reims, Galtier’s goal with Lionel Messi is revealed

January 29, 2023, 08:27 hs

Paris Saint-Germain will face a Complicated match against Reims today, for matchday number 20 of Ligue 1, at the Parc des Princes After a week of hiatus where the cup was played and the friendly in Saudi Arabia, everything is back to normal for Paris Saint-Germain.

Everything indicates, according to local media with good information from Paris Saint-Germain, that Lionel Messi will start against Reims, and if nothing strange happens, it will be along with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. The first objective, to get the 3 points .

Paris Saint-Germain is in first place in Ligue 1, however, they are only 2 points behind Lens, the Revelation team. Also, if they don’t win today, if Lens wins their next game they could send Lionel Messi and Galtier’s men to second place, an unprecedented event.

The two objectives:

Galtier’s first goal is to add 3 points to be calmer in the standings, in addition, Paris Saint-Germain needs to get in shape as soon as possible, because in a few weeks they will face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, in the round of 16 of the prestigious tournament.