A Festival of the Arts Celebrates 47 Years in New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Thousands of art lovers will enjoy the IMAGES Arts Festival in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. from January 27 – 29. IMAGES will be held January 27 – 29 along Riverside Dr., historic Canal St. and picturesque Riverside Park in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. Residents and visitors will enjoy the work of artists in all mediums, including photography, ceramics, metalwork, visual art and more at this family-friendly event.

At the heart of the festival are the 225 jurored artists and a diverse representation of expression that have long cultivated widespread interest in the arts community of the area. From intricate jewelry and woodcarvings to larger-than-life paintings and funky ceramics, festival goers who return year after year are inspired and awed by the creations of the talented artists behind their works. In addition to displaying their work and interacting with attendees, the artists are part of a competition for Distinguished Awards from IMAGES organizers and judges.

There are also contributions from local student communities, with art exhibits and student bands showcasing the next generation of NSB artists. For those planning to bring the little ones along, Atlantic Center for the Arts hosts a Creative Education Tent with fun art activities for children and parents, including face painting, sparkly temporary tattoos and hands-on projects. The demonstration theme this year educates young artists about Florida’s endangered species; projects include sea turtle and manatee puppets and block printing.

Guests can meander through the artist booths around Riverside and Canal before heading to the IMAGES Live! main stage where musical artists keep the entertainment going with diverse styles and genres including folk, jazz, pop, surf rock, brass band and steel drums. For the over-21 crowd, the festival has created an Immersive Spirit Garden, where the arts and nature meet creative libations. Round it out by pairing drinks with food from a diverse selection of local vendors at the festival food court.

New Smyrna Beach has long supported and welcomed interest in its ever-growing arts scene, earning the rank among the “100 Best Small Arts Towns in America” ​​for good reason. IMAGES was first hosted in 1977 as a way to catalyze support for the arts in the area, and its mission as a registered Charity continues to give back to the creative community today.

Travelers can plan a visit to this signature event by checking out some of NSB’s accommodations close to all the action, including B&Bs like Black Dolphin Inn and Victoria 1883 or the Oceanfront Salty Mermaid. Also available are plenty of family-friendly Condos and hotels, like SpringHill Suites, located Beachside right on Flagler Avenue. For more information about planning a trip to this year’s IMAGES: A Festival of the Arts, please visit http://www.visitnsbfl.com.

