A feast of handball at juvenile Finals

The Finals of the EEW Ltd County Juvenile Four-Wall Leagues were held recently and Tom Byrne is thanked for his generous sponsorship.

he results of the Finals were as follows:

GROUP 1: Tommy Madigan (Coolgreany) beat Danny Cronin Kenny (Coolgreany) 2-0.

GROUP 2: Elsa O’Neill (TLU) beat Mollie Gilbert (St. Joseph’s) 2-1.

GROUP 3: Ted Lawlor (Coolgreany) beat Paudie Doran (Castlebridge) 2-0.

GROUP 4: James O’Brien (Castlebridge) dft Aiden Cronin Kenny (Coolgreany) 2-0

GROUP 5: Jack Murphy (Castlebridge) beat Thomas Gahan (Templeudigan) 2-0.

GROUP 6: Angel Cronin Kenny (Coolgreany) beat Isla Mai Redmond (Templeudigan) 2-0.

GROUP 7: Anthony O’Gorman (Castlebridge) beat Eli Stanners (St. Martin’s) 2-0.

GROUP 8: Charlie Roche (Castlebridge) beat Nathan Lawlor (Taghmon) 2-0.

GROUP 9: Billy Doyle (Davidstown) v. Luke Banville (Taghmon) (postponed, to be refixed).

GROUP 10: Conor Doyle (Taghmon) beat Eoin Kinsella (Coolgreany) 2-0.

GROUP 11: Jamie Moran (Templeudigan) beat James Walsh (St. Joseph’s) 2-0.

GROUP 12: Seán Fitzharris (Templeudigan) beat Jodie Keeling (St. Joseph’s) 2-0.

GROUP 13: William Murphy (Castlebridge) beat Jamie Barnes (St. Mary’s) 2-0.