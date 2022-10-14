‘A f*cking huge game & nobody asks about it!’ – PSG boss Galtier absolutely loses it in press conference tirade after constant Mbappe questions

Christophe Galtier launched into a tirade against the press for only asking about Kylian Mbappe and not Paris Saint-Germain’s match against Marseille.

WHAT HAPPENED? A media frenzy ensued this week when it emerged that Mbappe wants to leave the French club in the January transfer window, but PSG have denied the reports. Journalists continued to press Galtier on the issue on Friday and the Coach grew frustrated by the repetition and lack of questions about the upcoming Ligue 1 Clash against Marseille.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said at a press conference: “There was a rumor that came out in the afternoon of a game. Kylian has an answer, the most beautiful answer. In a match that was not of a very high level, I think he was elected man of the match, he was performing well, generous for the team and very supportive.

“Have I spoken with him about the rumor? Well! I saw Kylian very invested in the preparation for the game against Benfica, in the recovery and the preparation for the game against Marseille. That’s all there is to it. I repeat again, I am very happy to be the Coach of these players, of this team, but still: write it down and Let’s talk soccer. I have players who since the Champions League match have immersed themselves very quickly in the preparation of the match against OM, which is af*cking high point! It’s the match that everyone is waiting for in the French championship.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The French Champions take on fierce rivals Marseille in Le Classique on Sunday. Galtier’s team are top of Ligue 1 but Marseille sit just three points behind them heading into the game.

DID YOU KNOW? Mbappe scored a crucial goal as PSG drew 1-1 with Benfica in midweek. It was his 31st Strike in the Champions League, making him the club’s Outright top scorer in the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? After the crunch Clash with Marseille, PSG are next in action against Ajaccio in Ligue 1.