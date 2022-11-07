A dose of overtime magic gives Gonzaga the WCAC boys’ soccer championship
The Northwest Washington program notched a WCAC record 13th Championship but its first since 2019.
“I just know I’m going to get a chance — at least one — throughout the game. If I finish that chance, then I know we can win,” Bollman said. “I’ve scored a game-winner [in club soccer], but it’s nothing like this with all the fans and everything. It’s just so hype.”
It’s Oct. 11, Gonzaga (22-0-1) and McNamara (17-2-1) Drew at 1 in a game between the top teams in The Washington Post’s midseason rankings. The squads were evenly matched on Sunday, too, but a winner had to be crowned.
Seeking a fresh scoring play, Gonzaga’s players designed one at practice Saturday. They named it after a nickname of a teammate, whom they want to remain unidentified until the season ends. The players continued trying the play for an hour after their two-hour practice ended.
Coffey, the facilitator Sunday, hadn’t practiced the sequence. They started coughing Tuesday and awoke Wednesday with a 104-degree fever. The senior visited an urgent care location, where he was told he would be contagious until Saturday.
Coffey struggled to watch Gonzaga’s semifinal win over St. John’s on a stream from his home Thursday. But his teammates were relieved when he texted them Saturday that he would be healthy for his final WCAC game.
“I haven’t touched the ball in five days,” he said. “So I was surprised I did that. But, man, I thought I had that goal. And when I saw it pop out to [Bollman] and he was open, I just started celebrating immediately. It was unbelievable.”
Gonzaga is the conference powerhouse, but McNamara developed into a contender last year during its surprise run to its first WCAC tournament title game, in which it lost to Good Counsel. The Forestville program faced stiff competition in Gonzaga, which is having a historically strong season. If the Eagles win this week’s DC State Athletic Association tournament, they will finish undefeated for the first time since 2001.
“I always hoped that we would go undefeated,” Bollman said. “But I never knew that we could make that a reality.”