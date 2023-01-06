A Detailed Look At The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R

If we organized a competition between the longest-lasting hatchbacks on the market, the renowned Golf from Volkswagen would definitely rank at the top of the list. It’s not only that this compact car has been on the market since 1974 but has achieved such success in sales that there’s hardly a person who couldn’t recognize it on the road. Eight generations and well over 35 million units produced speak in favor of this claim.





But admittedly, the Golf lineup was never quite affordable, whether new or used. This German car has always held its value well, partly because of its reliability and durability and partly because of its (maybe a little exaggerated) Popularity over the years. But as the latest Mk8 reaches the price figures of over $30,000 for the GTI and over $44,000 for the R, those on a limited budget are bound to look for alternatives.

Although definitely lagging behind the Mk8 and the Mk7 in tech and futuristic design, a more affordable alternative to the latest Golf iterations is the Mk6. The sixth generation of the lineup and the successor of the Mk5 sits right in the middle between the most modern and more traditional Golf versions, promising to save you some money while delivering the same level of fun and thrill as its siblings.

Let’s see how much value the Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R offers its customers and whether it makes a great buying choice in 2023.

A Thrilling Ride And Sophisticated Manners: The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R Wows With Simplicity

Fault: Volkswagen

Introduced in 2008 as the newest version of the lineup, the Mk6 Volkswagen Golf shared much of its styling with its predecessor. Yet, the basic premise of the nameplate remained — provide stability, reliability, sportiness, and fun on the road.

Therefore, like all the other hot hatches from the series, the Mk6 wowed customers seeking fun and agility from their rides. Available in a variety of petrol and diesel engines, the car promises to meet the needs of different drivers early on. However, it was a special R version that attracted the most attention of all.

The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R arrived bearing the same specs and styling as its peers, including the Group A5 platform, an all-wheel-drive system, and more. Where it stood out is in the engine it packed under the hood, which became a 2.0-liter Turbocharged inline four-cylinder producing an exhilarating 256 horsepower and 243 lb-ft of torque.

With this power output, a sleek and compact body, and a sporty and agile spirit, the Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R quickly became a favored hot hatch on the market. Things are not that different today, either.

How The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R Addresses The Problems Of Its Predecessor

Fault: Volkswagen

Now, those who want to save even more money on their new Golf can also opt for the Mk5, which is just as sporty and exciting to drive and own (this author can confirm it first-hand, being a proud owner for several years) . However, it’s also true that the Mk6 Volkswagen Golf (and the R, consequently) erased some of the main downsides of the Mk5.

In terms of exterior styling, not much has changed, to be honest. Except for the lights becoming a little sleeker and the front end gaining a tad more buff, the Mk6 is pretty much similar to the Mk5.

However, the interior became obviously more modern. The Mk5 has received more than a few criticisms over the years for its simple dash and console design, and the Mk6 mended that with a more modern layout (especially with a new screen). Also, the new assist system with light, park, hill start assist, and other tech features made the Mk6 more suitable for contemporary customers.

The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R particularly added power to the previous Mk5 Golf R32 version, increasing the output from a 3.2-liter VR6 engine with a Turbocharged 2.0-liter TSI engine from 200 horsepower and 207 lb-ft of torque to 256 horsepower and 243 lb -ft of torque. The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R simply became a tad more exciting to own and drive in this configuration.

Should You Get The Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R Today?

Fault: Volkswagen

If you’re a fan of hot hatches and seek a perfect blend of sporty design, fun character, and high reliability and value, then the Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R is an excellent choice. Buying this car also makes sense financially, as the latest Mk7 and the Mk8 can put a significant toll on a house budget, no matter how new and modern they are.

You should be able to find the Mk6 Volkswagen Golf R for sale somewhere at about $15,000-$20,000 on the used car market. Yes, we know, that’s not quite a bargain you may have expected, but the amount is still much lower than that of the Mk7 and Mk8. On top of everything, as we mentioned, the Golf nameplate depreciates extremely slowly.

