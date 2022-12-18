A depleted Texas A&M Women’s basketball team faces 8-2 SMU on Sunday

Texas A&M Women’s basketball Coach Joni Taylor might want to ask the Aggie Dance Team on Sunday if any of its members played high school basketball. The Aggies’ first-year coach could use a few.

The Aggies practiced with just five players last week and had seven for their first few practices this week.

“Literally I woke up in the morning and checked the injury report,” Taylor said at Thursday’s press conference. “I go to bed at night and check the injury report. It hasn’t been the same seven. I’m proud of their resilience during this time and the fact they are taking Finals at the same time.”

A depleted A&M Squad (4-4) will play SMU (8-2) at 2 pm Sunday at Reed Arena. The Aggies haven’t played since a 42-38 loss at Arkansas-Little Rock on Dec. 6, which isn’t a bad thing considering the team’s health along with finals.

Senior center Sydnee Roby is out after suffering a lateral meniscus tear against Kansas on Nov. 30. Freshman forward Janiah Barker, the team’s leading scorer, also broke her right wrist in that game.

“We’re going to see if it sets and kind of heals itself,” Taylor said of Barker’s injury. “It’s a small fracture. She’s out four weeks at a minimum. We’re constantly getting X-rays to see how it’s progressing. After four weeks we’ll make a decision if she’s able to come back or if she’s going to require surgery and then she’ll be out for the year.”

Because of the injuries, A&M will likely use a four-guard lineup because Aaliyah Patty and Jada Malone are the team’s only healthy posts.

“I’m not saying the two of them won’t be on the floor at the same time,” Taylor said.

No matter what lineup Taylor uses, the Aggies will need to shoot better than they did the last two games. A&M made only 28.8% from the field (15 of 52) in the loss to Kansas and 28.3% (15 of 53) in the loss to Arkansas-Little Rock. Part of the problem stemmed from using players out of their normal positions because of injuries.

“Hopefully, we’re a little more comfortable in our shot selection given the time we’ve had to practice it, so we’ll find out,” Taylor said.

SMU will be a good test with Southeastern Conference play around the corner. The Mustangs were picked to finish third in the American Athletic Conference behind South Florida and Houston by the league’s coaches.

ESPN’s Women’s basketball expert Charlie Crème has SMU in his mock 68-team NCAA tournament bracket.

“They’re very experienced and playing really well,” Taylor said.

SMU’s losses came to 18th-ranked Baylor 76-39 and 24th-ranked Oklahoma 97-74.

“They run a ton of ball-screen action,” Taylor said. “We’re going to have to defend very well. They’re going to press us. They’re going to play aggressive man-to-man [defense]. Taking care of the basketball is going to be a key for us.”

• NOTES — Admission is free Sunday. Fans are encouraged to wear a Christmas sweater. The first 1,000 fans can pick up a holiday sweater beanie. … A&M will play Purdue at 1 pm Wednesday in its final game before starting SEC play at top-ranked South Carolina on Dec. 29. A&M Originally was scheduled to play in the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic on Dec. 19-21 but pulled out along with Dayton and Purdue because of safety concerns. … A&M is ranked 157th in the NCAA NET rankings, the lowest of the SEC teams and 54 spots behind Kentucky, the next lowest. … A&M’s walking wounded includes senior point guard McKinzie Greenwho injured her ankle against Rice, and freshmen guard Sydney Bowles, who injured her back against Arkansas-Little Rock. … Taylor said she has the fewest healthy players she’s had to work with as a head coach, but while an Assistant at Georgia the Bulldogs once went through an SEC season with only six players. “But they were more experienced and knew how to stay out of foul trouble and pace themselves,” Taylor said, something she’s stressing with the Aggies. … Taylor said she was relieved to hear the former Baylor All-American and WBNA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison. “I’m really, really happy for Brittney and her family, not just for Women’s basketball but just for everyone who’s following that story,” Taylor said. “I can’t imagine what she’s been through and what that feels like, so just great relief that she’s physically whole and that she’s back home. And then obviously prayers [go out] for other prisoners who did not have the good fortune of being released.”