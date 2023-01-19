A day of celebration, discussion, and recognition-Art-and-culture News, Firstpost

PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival steered a non-virtual event having Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, minister of state and education as the chief guest at The Claridges Hotel, Delhi. With ‘Taking Humanity Forward’ as its theme, the literature festival started with an exclusive Classical dance performance by Harpreet Kaur Jass.

The sessions included conversation on mental health and wellness, the purpose of human existence, the art of fiction, how personal experiences and true narratives rule the roost. PVLF’s knowledge partner, Nielsen BookScan Data presented the importance of data in schools and children’s book publishing, while Solh Wellness raised the all-important issue of mental wellness.

Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh says, “I am very happy to be here at PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival 2023, this is a merely encouraging activity. Although we publish books regularly we need to organize such kinds of festivals to promote the regular habit of reading by the communities. This is a good opportunity provided by the organizers of PVLF, so if we continue these kinds of activities India will soon be a Vishwa Guru. “

Pranav Gupta, festival director says, “Within a span of one year, we have achieved great success by having a five-day virtual session and a one-day physical event where we have a powerpacked lineup of speakers and some sessions which have been specifically curated that is a need for the literary Ecosystem as well as the Publishing standards. If we talk about the PVLF Excellence award, we’ve expanded that into different other categories that we conceptualize so we have PVLF Readers choice Awards in English and Hindi, Hindi is a language we have added this year and if we talk about the PVLF Publishers choice awards, that is going to be bifurcated in 5 different categories, Education expert, trade publishing, children book publishing, and Hindi as one category, so in the upcoming years we will be having regional languages ​​as well.”

Kapil Gupta festival director added, “PragatiE Vichaar Literature Festival is one of the most amazing literature festivals both in terms of bringing authors together as well as for the awards. This year we got 400000 minutes of viewership on our PragatiE platforms for the festival and 220000 votes for the Awards we ran. It’s an amazing feed and accomplishment. However, next year it is going to be bigger. I am extremely glad to also be able to talk about mental health with the audience and introduce Solh Wellness.”

Organized by Frontlist Media, that brings news worthy from the world of Publishing to its readers, the event rejoiced the literary Ecosystem whose aim was to instill the love of writing, inner thinking of authors and discussing focal topics from around the world. PVLF 2023 strengthened new Arenas for debut authors and resonated the true spirit of Indian Literature.

The event was supported by Fingerprints Publishing, Wonderhouse Publishing, and Dreamland Publishing.

