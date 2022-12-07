A Davis Run of Dominance

Anthony Davis is playing like an MVP.

It’s a simple fact that’s backed up very clearly by his production over the course of the last few weeks, and it’s no coincidence that the Lakers have won eight of 10 games to improve from 2-10 to 10-12 as AD’s dominated the competition:

35.3 points

64.8 percent field goals

45.4 percent Threes

88.0 percent free throws

15.6 rebounds (3.9 offensive)

2.9 blocks

1.2 steals

+10.6 net rating

Those are great numbers for any NBA player over any stretch of 10 games, and ones that, when you consider the impact on offense and defense, very, very few players can provide.

“He’s been an unbelievable man,” said four-time MVP LeBron James. “On both sides of the floor. I mean, playing like the MVP of this league. Just straight dominance. Straight dominance.”

A highlight in AD’s stretch came on Friday night against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the No. 1 Bucks defense, when Davis went off for 44 points, 10 boards and three blocks in perhaps the best Lakers win in two seasons.

“Same thing I’ve been seeing for the past (few) weeks,” said LeBron after that game. “He’s been one of the best players in the league, if not the best both-sides-of-the-floor player. He’s doing it on both ends, and tonight, he had it going from start to finish.”

Davis backed up his Bucks effort by exploding for 55 points on 22 of 30 field goals against Washington, not to mention 17 boards and three blocks.

“I’ve been putting AD’s name on (the top of the Scouting report),” said Darvin Ham. “We can just feed AD, feed AD, feed AD, and then we’re not worried about LeBron (James) having to be a world beater and make plays through three or four people, and Russ (Westbrook) in the same boat, allowing him to play more freely. (AD) wants to be that guy for the team, and I think it’s beautiful to watch. His teammates are encouraging him, trying to get him the ball… he has everyone rallying around him. Just thrilled by the way he’s playing.”

Davis has always played elite defense, and he continues to do so. But the explosion on offense has been notable, one that he credits in part to his health.

“Most importantly, just being healthy,” said Davis. “Going out with a Mindset of dominating. Started off slow, took a couple games to get in game shape, game rhythm, and just been feeling really good, confident in all my shots. Playing with great pace, and guys are doing a great job of finding me.”

While Davis has avoided a major injury since joining the Lakers, after helping lead them to the 2019-20 title as an All-NBA First Teamer, he’s been banged up for much of the previous two seasons. He played 36 games in 2020-21, and 40 in 2021-22, battling various sprains and strains. Last season, he missed time in December, January and February, and all of March, and was never really able to find a run of games to establish the type of rhythm he has right now. Even this season, they dealt with a sore back in the preseason and throughout the first stretch of regular season games.

But he started to feel better at around the same time he exploded on this run.

“The confidence comes from him being healthy, and getting in great, great, tip-top shape, and being able to play pain free,” explained Ham. “Once you’re in that place physically, his game speaks for itself. People hadn’t seen it in a while because he’s dealt with different injuries, but now they’re seeing it. It’s nothing that he’s added, he’s always been able to shoot it deep, always been great on the post, great at the elbow jump shot, great going to the rim. I’m encouraging him to get the defensive rebound and push in transition more. Just explore every facet of his game, and his teammates are feeding off it, they draw energy from that. It’s been great. It’s really helped our ball club. We wouldn’t be in the position we are now without him playing like that.”

With the opposing defense having to devote so much attention to Davis, particularly in the paint, AD’s teammates are getting great looks on the perimeter. And for a team that struggled immensely to hit shots early in the season, they’re now going in.

In fact, as a team, LAL are Converting 37.1 percent of their triples in the last 10 games, led by Lonnie Walker IV (46.9 percent), LeBron (46.8), Austin Reaves (46.7), AD (45.5), Wenyen Gabriel ( 44.4) and Troy Brown Jr. (42.1).

“I just think he’s just hit a switch where he knows how dominant he can be, night in and night out,” LeBron continued. “He’s got every aspect of his game working right now. From the paint, to the midrange, to the threes, free throws, jump hooks … everything.”

With a healthy, locked-in AD, the Lakers feel far from the team that started 2-10, and more like one that can beat any team on a given night.

“It just comes with experience in the league,” Davis concluded. “My 11th year, things are starting to slow down for me. Reading defences. Communicating on the floor with our other guys who handle the ball … Just making reads, and we’re just talking about it. There’s a lot of experience on the court, a lot of high basketball IQ’s, so for me, it’s just a rhythm thing. Been in a rhythm, not rushing, playing with a lot of pace and just trying to make the right reads.”