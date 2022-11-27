A Curated List of the 5 Best Cyber ​​Monday Deals in Golf

We are done with the Thanksgiving meal for this year. But what’s next before Christmas? It’s the festive shopping season, starting with the ongoing Black Friday sales. There are some hearty deals for everyone looking out for a brand-new purchase. Additionally, there is a lot in store for budding Golfers too, ranging from clubs, balls, drivers, bags, rangefinders, etc. Here’s your one stop guide for everything golf on Cyber ​​Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Some exciting offers in store for Cyber ​​Monday

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Starting off with some shoes, there are large savings to be enjoyed at Sqairz golf shoes. The site is offering a multitude of offers, such as $25 off per pair, along with a free carry bag, free spikes for life, and free shipping.

Additionally, there is also a 35% sitewide offer on company products of B. Draddy, Zero Restriction, and Fairway & Greene, which will be expected to remain until the end of the festive season.

But what about golf T-shirts and apparel? We got you covered, with promo codes ready to avail at popular brands. Rhoback makes great fun prints, now with a 20% discount. The German brand, Adidas, is willingly giving out a 50% discount on their products.

Golf apparel and equipment have never been more affordable!

For rainwear during a torrid downpour, Galway Bay can help out with nearly 40% discounts. Stitch Golf is another premium golf brand that sells bags, time-saving duffels, travel bags, and head covers. They have slashed their prices by up to 30% until the new year. To give you variety, Red Rooster Golf also makes great and long-lasting golf gloves, now at 20% off.

Golf equipment and electronic items are offered

Cayce Golf sells golf gear at an affordable rate, and their discount is appealing too. You’ll be able to avail an item for free for every second purchase. PuttView’s green-reading books also have a 25% discount, in case you’re into reading golf.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For the pros, there are various offers on rangefinders and launch monitors as well. Shot Scope is now selling its Pro LX+ for a discounted price, while the V3 GPS watch is now priced at $60 less than its original amount. Oh, and Jones Golf, your go-to shop for golf bags, is now running discounts of up to 40%.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With all the offers on display, we hope you have a wonderful festive season ahead. Did we miss out on any offers? Let us know in the comments below.