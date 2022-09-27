A crowded field at Oatlands sweetens winning; Flint Hill volleyball Dominates

The Oatlands Invitational was probably too big for its own good. That seemed to be the Consensus after Saturday’s cross-country meet in Leesburg, which had more than 1,100 finishers split between the top boys’ and girls’ varsity races. And yet, when you place first out of 551 girls, as Herndon senior Gillian Bushée did, there is a point of pride that is inescapable.

“To be honest, I wasn’t expecting to win,” said Bushée, who finished in 18:14. “Oatlands is the first bigger meet that I’ve won. … Freshman year I got [39th] place, so to look back now that I’ve won it, it’s super cool.”

Multiple Runners said they enjoyed connecting with Athletes from so many of the area’s top schools and emphasized how sweet it felt to finally compete in comfortable weather. But the first mile sapped some of their goodwill.

“Honestly, the first 60 seconds of the race were terrifying,” said Potomac School senior Charlie Ortmans, who won the boys’ race in 15:19. “My main focus there was just, like, don’t get swallowed up. … But this ranks high up [in my career] because I was able to conquer it.”

While it can be difficult for coaches and runners to ascertain much from a meet as large as Oatlands, it does offer a chance to gauge their team’s depth. Only four girls’ teams finished with five top-100 runners. Each earned top-four placements at Oatlands.

“The sheer size of it felt like something out of a movie,” Wootton senior Maya Gottesman said. Her team earned a narrow win for the second straight week, scoring 213 points, just ahead of Western Albemarle (216). WT Woodson (243) and Tuscarora (257) finished third and fourth.

On the boys’ side, Centennial, led by fourth-place finisher Antonio Camacho-Bucks, came in second behind Blacksburg. St. Albans was third, with junior Pierre Attiogbe finishing third individually.

Leading up to Flint Hill’s 17th annual Volleyball Invitational Tournament, Micki Murray was focused on one thing: recognition. Playing on a team with several talented hitters who are committed to Division I schools, it can be hard for players such as Murray, who plays a combination of defensive specialist and outside hitter, to stand out.

“I came into the tournament like: ‘I’m going to get something. I’m going to get all-tournament team, [or] I’m going to get MVP.’ That was my mentality the whole morning,” the junior said.

Murray’s hard work helped the Huskies finish first in their pool; they defeated Trinity Christian, Broadneck and Jackson-Reed. Flint Hill then beat Norfolk Academy in the semifinals and Cox in the Championship match Saturday. Flint Hill (15-0) has yet to drop a set this season.

Throughout Saturday, the “firecracker” of the team lived up to her nickname as a constant source of energy. “I’m always screaming and yelling loudly, because that’s just what brings the energy up,” Murray said. At the end of the day, she received her recognition in the form of the tournament MVP award.

Evie Huang, Natalie Nguyen and Sydney Bryant also made the all-tournament team for Flint Hill.

Unlike some of its counterparts, the Bishop McNamara girls’ soccer program had never traveled Entering this year. So in April, Coach Dave Mongey and his players raised money for an unforgettable trip.

The Mustangs visited Italy for nine days. They received a blessing from Pope Francis on Easter and saw the Statue of David in Florence. They trained with international academies and watched Torino play Lazio at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

“The real beauty of it was, it was very soccer-intensive from one aspect, and then the other aspect was very cultural,” Mongey said. “We were able to just be together 24/7.”

After McNamara was prohibited from many team-bonding activities during the coronavirus pandemic, the trip built cohesion that has propelled the Mustangs’ strong start. The Forestville private school opened with four blowout wins before suffering its first loss against Good Counsel on Thursday.

In 2019, McNamara reached the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference semifinals for the first time. The Pandemic halted the Mustangs’ momentum; they finished 2-6 in WCAC play last year. With one graduating player from last season’s team, Mongey figured a trip could be a springboard into this fall.

“They deserve a lot of credit for sticking with it and growing and maturing,” Mongey said, “to be in a position to be able to compete again at the highest level within the WCAC.”

The Bowie Bulldogs have long been at the forefront of soccer in Prince George’s County as the winners of five county championships and a consistent contender at the state level. You might assume Bowie has a Parade of upperclassmen taking up the Torch each fall, cycling into and then out of the privileged position of senior leader.

But the reality is not that simple. As with most programs, roster-building can be uneven for the Bulldogs, and each team is different. The first sign this season might not go as planned came in the opening preseason game, when returning All-Met first-team forward Kareem Davis went down with an ankle injury.

By the time the season started, Coach Frantz Deetjen realized his best lineup would feature five freshmen — more than he had ever started. So far, that risk has paid off. Despite their youth, the Bulldogs are 6-1, with their only loss coming to reigning 4A Champion Northwestern.

“They’re holding their own. It’s a beautiful thing,” Deetjen said. “It’s the first time I can remember having this many [freshman starters] — usually it’s one or two at the most.”

The team is led in scoring by a freshman, Anderson Donis, who has seven goals.

For Deetjen, the youth movement required a shift in his coaching mind-set.

“My older kids are on this team, they know I expect more from them every day,” he said. “With the freshmen, you have to coddle them a bit and teach them. … But we’re Blessed not just to have Talented freshmen but also some great leaders on the roster.”

That leadership grows more important by the day as the calendar approaches October. In Deetjen’s view, September is the time to work out the kinks, and October is when you find your form before the postseason.

“The regular season is the preseason,” Deetjen said. “Being a county or league Champion is cool, but the only thing that matters is who is playing right before Thanksgiving.”

While playing for the US national indoor team, sophomore Sammie Goin has performed at plenty of major field hockey events. But it wasn’t until this weekend that she did so with her high school.

Independence High in Ashburn, which opened in 2019, was among schools from 20 states selected to compete in the MAX Field Hockey National Showcase this past weekend in Pennsylvania.

“It was really good for our name,” Goin said.

The Tigers (9-1) defeated Seneca (Tabernacle, NJ), 6-0, then dropped a tight 4-2 game against Myers Park (Charlotte).

Elle Patterson, who will be a member of the first graduating class in school history this spring, has seen the program go from having minimal expectations when she was a freshman to competing with the best schools in the country. She is committed to play at Delaware and met some future teammates over the weekend.

The trip to Villanova University was a learning experience that Independence can use when it enters the postseason. Goin said the team can struggle in high-intensity games, such as the one against Myers Park, giving the Tigers plenty to work on.

In preparation for senior night, St. John’s players made posters and gift baskets for their six seniors. But for Juniors such as Nadia Watkins, this season is about learning how to lead to maintain the team’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference dominance in future seasons.

“I’m like a big sister to the sophomores and like a younger sister to the top two players, which are seniors,” Watkins said, “which is a nice place because next year I get to step up and really take on a leadership role.”

With no time to warm up before her doubles match Thursday against Rival Elizabeth Seton, Watkins got a crash course in leadership while working with senior Eva Doomes to overcome an early deficit. The duo contended with windy conditions and nerves to win, 9-7. Then Watkins went on to win her singles match, 8-2.

“In my freshman year, I was really nervous. I wasn’t too confident,” Watkins said. “[Coach Shaun Nguyen] prioritizes mental health, which has really helped me on the court because I’ve gained so much confidence.”