A couple of UCLA Bruins Offensive prospects

Recently we highlighted three prospects to watch from the Indiana Hoosiers with Tiawan Mullen not disappointing. Matthew Bedford had a strong showing before he left with an injury and now we highlight a bit of an Odd choice.

Everyone and their mother will be watching the big games, but I will be taking a deep dive into the Talent for the UCLA Bruins. Now full disclosure, I will have money on this game, but nevertheless, there is Talent to watch, and sometimes watching elite Talent against lowly MAC opponents is a blast.

The Bruins have a fantastic offense and I think some of the players I highlight will surprise you.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, 6’1″, 220 pounds



Zach Charbonnet is an absolute sledgehammer with elite explosiveness. The Michigan transfer has found greatness at UCLA and ran for 1,137 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns last season. Bowling Green is going to load the box against this stud and I’m looking forward to him breaking five tackles on one play.

Kazmeir Allen, WR, 5’9″, 175 pounds



Kazmeir Allen is just a Weapon with the ball in his hands whether it be as a wide receiver, running back or as a returner. I fully expect Allen to dominate with his deep speed and become a notable deep threat. The Browns need consistent home-run types and Allen possesses that. Allen returned a kickoff for a touchdown last year against USC and that should put into perspective his explosiveness as at the very least an elite returner.